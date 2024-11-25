What If We Told You Chicken Caesar Salad Could Be A Pizza?

Chicken Caesar salad is a beloved dish, and for good reason. Between the juxtaposition of salty and crunchy, the lightness of the salad, and the richness of the dressing, it really is a masterclass in balance. Now, there's a fun new way to serve the classic meal that's sure to get the whole family excited: as a pizza.

Combine cubed or shredded chicken with an egg, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs (feel free to skip if you're going gluten-free), and whatever spices you prefer: garlic powder, red pepper flakes, paprika, cayenne, rosemary, oregano, and thyme are all good options. Mix that combination into a thin, circular pizza dough, put on a parchment paper-lined pan, and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes.

Once you have a crispy, crunch crust, remove it from the oven and top it with Caesar dressing, chopped lettuce, more parmesan, and whatever other salad toppings you prefer (black olives, anchovies, or sliced tomatoes), then slice and serve. Just make sure you have a napkin on hand — this can get messy, but it's worth it.

For a twist on this pizza idea, take the Caesar salad ingredients for the crust and use a waffle maker for a textured, delicious chicken Caesar salad waffle. You can even cut the waffle in half and turn it into a Caesar salad sandwich.