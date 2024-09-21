For Hassle-Free Homemade Wraps, Reach For A Salad Kit

Let's face it: When it comes to lunch, not everyone has time to pre-make a turkey club sandwich or classic Caesar salad for the following day. While eating a balanced lunch is necessary to avoid that dreaded afternoon slump, most of us are in desperate need of healthy and satisfying options that are quick and easy to prepare. If you've been looking for more convenient, nutritious midday meals, grab your favorite tortillas and a trusty salad kit at the store.

Salad kits are the wrap and sandwich filling guaranteed to upgrade your next lunch. According to the USDA's MyPlate guidelines, adults should eat between 2 and 4 cups of vegetables per day. Salad kits are not only a versatile and easy way to consume more veggies, but most kits come with toppings and pre-made dressing.This alone makes the assembly of tasty homemade wraps a breeze. These kits are also quite affordable; one 3-serving kit costs anywhere between $3 and $4.

Most packaged salads are pre-washed and pre-sliced; therefore, all you need to do is mix a select portion of your kit with the included dressing, scoop into your wrap of choice, and fold — no cleaning, slicing, and dicing of produce required. Another great part about using kits is that you can take what you like and leave the rest for later.