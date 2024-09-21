For Hassle-Free Homemade Wraps, Reach For A Salad Kit
Let's face it: When it comes to lunch, not everyone has time to pre-make a turkey club sandwich or classic Caesar salad for the following day. While eating a balanced lunch is necessary to avoid that dreaded afternoon slump, most of us are in desperate need of healthy and satisfying options that are quick and easy to prepare. If you've been looking for more convenient, nutritious midday meals, grab your favorite tortillas and a trusty salad kit at the store.
Salad kits are the wrap and sandwich filling guaranteed to upgrade your next lunch. According to the USDA's MyPlate guidelines, adults should eat between 2 and 4 cups of vegetables per day. Salad kits are not only a versatile and easy way to consume more veggies, but most kits come with toppings and pre-made dressing.This alone makes the assembly of tasty homemade wraps a breeze. These kits are also quite affordable; one 3-serving kit costs anywhere between $3 and $4.
Most packaged salads are pre-washed and pre-sliced; therefore, all you need to do is mix a select portion of your kit with the included dressing, scoop into your wrap of choice, and fold — no cleaning, slicing, and dicing of produce required. Another great part about using kits is that you can take what you like and leave the rest for later.
Salad kits add versatility to everyday snack wraps
While there may be secrets about bagged salad you wish you knew sooner, as long as you check a kit's expiration date before purchasing and keep it safely stored in the refrigerator before eating, you're good to go. Whether you buy a prepared Caesar kit, a Cobb-style kit with bacon, or an Asian variety with dried mango, there is always room to build on the ingredients. For example, if you want to make a week's worth of Asian-style wraps, buy extra dried mango strips and cabbage to stretch the contents of your pre-bagged salad.
Since the primary filling in your next round of wraps is already taken care of, you can better focus your attention on adding in necessary protein. Many kits already include cheese, but you can make wraps extra filling by using shredded rotisserie chicken, cold cuts, tofu, or beans. In addition, you can give them a crunchy flair with toasted nuts, seeds, or tortilla strips.
Wraps made with salad kits can always be prepared ahead of time. Add a portion of dry lettuce and veggies, protein, and toppings to your wrap of choice and fold. Instead of pre-mixing the dressing directly into your filling, add it only when you're ready to eat. Alternatively, add some dressing to a small bowl and use as a convenient dipping sauce. This prevents the wraps from becoming wet and soggy, so your lunch stays fresh and appealing.