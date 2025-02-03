How To Make Meatball Sliders The Star Of Your Gameday Snack Spread

There are many classic game day foods, but for our money, meatball sliders are hard to beat. They're portable, delicious, and you can even give your party guests the fun of customizing their own sandwiches. That's right: You've heard of a taco or sundae bar, but what about a slider bar?

Whether you're cooking meatballs from frozen or going homemade with a meatball slider recipe, there are benefits to DIY sliders (beyond the choose-your-own-adventure fun). A bar requires less assembly on the host's part, which is helpful when you're getting everything else ready for the guests to arrive (or just trying to enjoy your party). It also has the bonus of preventing the sandwiches from getting soggy as they sit — the last thing you want after working over a hot stove for hours.

The perfect meatball slider bar depends on your tastes, but it might be worth keeping your meatballs and sauce separate, so guests can spoon on as much sauce as they want. Keep both ingredients in lidded vessels that can retain some heat (Dutch ovens or slow cooker pots are ideal), then lay out an assortment of cheeses, breads, and seasonings like herb mixes and chili flakes. And don't forget your fresh toppings: Jalapeños, bell peppers, red onions, and tomato slices will give guests the option of a nice, fresh crunch. Tongs and serving spoons are a must, but toothpicks will also accommodate guests who simply want to munch on meatballs like they're Costco samples.