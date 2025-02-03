How To Make Meatball Sliders The Star Of Your Gameday Snack Spread
There are many classic game day foods, but for our money, meatball sliders are hard to beat. They're portable, delicious, and you can even give your party guests the fun of customizing their own sandwiches. That's right: You've heard of a taco or sundae bar, but what about a slider bar?
Whether you're cooking meatballs from frozen or going homemade with a meatball slider recipe, there are benefits to DIY sliders (beyond the choose-your-own-adventure fun). A bar requires less assembly on the host's part, which is helpful when you're getting everything else ready for the guests to arrive (or just trying to enjoy your party). It also has the bonus of preventing the sandwiches from getting soggy as they sit — the last thing you want after working over a hot stove for hours.
The perfect meatball slider bar depends on your tastes, but it might be worth keeping your meatballs and sauce separate, so guests can spoon on as much sauce as they want. Keep both ingredients in lidded vessels that can retain some heat (Dutch ovens or slow cooker pots are ideal), then lay out an assortment of cheeses, breads, and seasonings like herb mixes and chili flakes. And don't forget your fresh toppings: Jalapeños, bell peppers, red onions, and tomato slices will give guests the option of a nice, fresh crunch. Tongs and serving spoons are a must, but toothpicks will also accommodate guests who simply want to munch on meatballs like they're Costco samples.
Creative and delicious options for your meatball slider bar
While you're unlikely to hear complaints about a run-of-the-mill slider with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of parmesan, the real fun of the meatball slider bar comes from the variety you can introduce. Extra sauces like pesto, barbecue, and sriracha are an instant upgrade, or mix up the bread options by turning half of your slider rolls into garlic bread. Hawaiian rolls are an ideal vehicle for garlic bread, given their rich flavor and fluffy texture. Cut-up baguettes are another good choice, as they can hold both garlic butter and other sauces for longer without getting as soggy.
If you have vegetarian guests, try serving "meatballs" made out of ricotta cheese alongside the meaty options. While this might sound difficult, with the right amount of breadcrumbs, you can turn that delicious cheese into a meatball substitute that will blow the socks off of all your guests. Just make sure you give the cheese balls ample time to rest in the fridge — an hour or so — before simmering them in sauce, or they may fall apart.
Speaking of cheese, while your sliders shouldn't lack for dairy toppings, have you considered stuffing your meatballs with gooey mozzarella? After all, while some cheese is good, more is better. Having some meatballs stuffed with cheese and some plain is another way to give your guests anything and everything they could want.