Hawaiian Rolls Are The Key To Sweet And Salty Garlic Bread

Listen, there's truly nothing like a warm batch of freshly made garlic bread. While there are tons of secret ingredients to elevate the dish — like Italian dressing or balsamic vinegar — there's one you might not have considered before: Hawaiian rolls. These slightly sweet, pillowy-soft rolls have been used to add a unique twist to various recipes, like Hawaiian roll French toast, and your classic garlic bread can also benefit from the swap.

To make them, you'll want to prepare your garlic butter just as you would if you were making regular garlic bread. A good base is to combine melted butter with chopped garlic, chopped fresh parsley, and freshly grated parmesan to taste. Then you can add any additional preferred herbs, like Italian seasoning or dried oregano. Make slits in the top of the Hawaiian rolls and stuff them with your favorite cheeses (we like a combo of mozzarella and either grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Locatelli). Once the rolls are stuffed, liberally brush them with the garlic butter mixture and let them bake in an oven for about 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the cheese is melted and the tops are golden brown.