Hawaiian Rolls Are The Key To Sweet And Salty Garlic Bread
Listen, there's truly nothing like a warm batch of freshly made garlic bread. While there are tons of secret ingredients to elevate the dish — like Italian dressing or balsamic vinegar — there's one you might not have considered before: Hawaiian rolls. These slightly sweet, pillowy-soft rolls have been used to add a unique twist to various recipes, like Hawaiian roll French toast, and your classic garlic bread can also benefit from the swap.
To make them, you'll want to prepare your garlic butter just as you would if you were making regular garlic bread. A good base is to combine melted butter with chopped garlic, chopped fresh parsley, and freshly grated parmesan to taste. Then you can add any additional preferred herbs, like Italian seasoning or dried oregano. Make slits in the top of the Hawaiian rolls and stuff them with your favorite cheeses (we like a combo of mozzarella and either grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Locatelli). Once the rolls are stuffed, liberally brush them with the garlic butter mixture and let them bake in an oven for about 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the cheese is melted and the tops are golden brown.
Why Hawaiian rolls are perfect for garlic bread
Hawaiian rolls are a beautiful mix of soft, sweet, and savory. While they work perfectly for sweet recipes, like French toast or quick cinnamon rolls, they're widely popular in more savory recipes, like pulled chicken sandwiches or ham and cheese sliders — and now, in quick and easy garlic bread. They're also great as the perfect bun for sloppy joes. This is because Hawaiian rolls have a unique flavor and texture combination that sets them apart from other types of bread. Not only that, but they hold up well to being sliced, stuffed, smothered, and baked a second time without becoming dry.
While various brands make Hawaiian rolls, the most popular by far is King's Hawaiian, which debuted with its famous sweet bread back in the 1950s. By 1983, at the request of consumers who wanted more ways to enjoy their delicious bread, they created the 12-pack Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls as we know and love them today.