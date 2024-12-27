Why You're Having Trouble Melting Vegan Cheese (And How To Fix It)

Vegan cheese is one of those foods that is slowly improving over time, but its meltability remains its biggest issue. Thankfully, Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality, has some helpful information about why it's so hard to melt and tips on how to melt it properly.

"Because a lot of vegan cheese uses starches, the best way to melt [it] is in a liquid (for example in a sauce)," Vaknin says. "Many need moisture to be melted properly." Vegan cheeses use a milk substitute, such as almond or coconut milk, as a base but still rely on starches to bind, thicken, and texturize them. Since they lack the dairy proteins found in regular cheese, heat won't cause their proteins, typically sourced from nuts or soy, to separate or, in this case, melt.

Heated moisture, however, is excellent at melting starches. It's the same principle as making the best béchamel sauce, one of the five French mother sauces and the key ingredient in many melted cheese dishes like macaroni and cheese. Once you understand the basic science behind starches and hot liquid, you'll be ready to make your own vegan dishes from queso to pizza!