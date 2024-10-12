The Helpful Labels To Look For On Tinned Fish

When you're making a protein-packed tuna salad with cottage cheese, easy fish tacos, or looking for a way to add some delicious seafood to a seasonal chopped salad, tinned fish has many uses. According to the CEO of Langley Foods, Charlotte Langley, "tinned fish can be an incredible stand-in for fresh fish, especially in dishes where the fish is mixed or broken down into a sauce, dip, or salad." With some helpful advice from this experienced chef and sustainable food advocate, you can feel more confident when selecting tinned fish at your neighborhood grocery store thanks to two distinct logos you should be able to spot on the can. Whether you're choosing canned tuna, salmon, or sardines, knowing where your fish comes from makes all the difference.

"The key here is to choose MSC or ASC certified products," Langley told Food Republic. "This ensures your fish is harvested sustainably and supports better practices for ocean health."

While the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) focuses on wild-caught fisheries and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) focuses on farmed-fish businesses, both organizations work to maintain and promote ocean conservation, sustainability, and fair work practices. When you're trying to make the most ethical choice available, MSC and ASC labels guarantee that brands are working from an environmentally-aware point of view.