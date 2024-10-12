The Helpful Labels To Look For On Tinned Fish
When you're making a protein-packed tuna salad with cottage cheese, easy fish tacos, or looking for a way to add some delicious seafood to a seasonal chopped salad, tinned fish has many uses. According to the CEO of Langley Foods, Charlotte Langley, "tinned fish can be an incredible stand-in for fresh fish, especially in dishes where the fish is mixed or broken down into a sauce, dip, or salad." With some helpful advice from this experienced chef and sustainable food advocate, you can feel more confident when selecting tinned fish at your neighborhood grocery store thanks to two distinct logos you should be able to spot on the can. Whether you're choosing canned tuna, salmon, or sardines, knowing where your fish comes from makes all the difference.
"The key here is to choose MSC or ASC certified products," Langley told Food Republic. "This ensures your fish is harvested sustainably and supports better practices for ocean health."
While the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) focuses on wild-caught fisheries and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) focuses on farmed-fish businesses, both organizations work to maintain and promote ocean conservation, sustainability, and fair work practices. When you're trying to make the most ethical choice available, MSC and ASC labels guarantee that brands are working from an environmentally-aware point of view.
Where to find eco-friendly tinned fish near you
While there may be a logical reason why canned fish comes in such small containers, this often makes reading nutritional content and ingredients more of a challenge. However, as long as you know what to look for when purchasing tinned fish, you can worry less about deciphering specifics on every food label.
There are over 30 MSC-approved canned fish products sold in the U.S., with popular name brands like Chicken of the Sea and StarKist. There are also several ASC-labeled canned varieties, many available through certain grocers' private-labeled products such as Sprouts Farmers Market and Aldi. While the MSC logo is cobalt blue, and the ASC logo is turquoise, both acronyms are emboldened across these colorful backdrops with white lettering and a white check mark. Both are often located near the front and center of each product.
When canned fish has either the MSC or ASC logo, you can feel good about your purchase. "Not only are you making an environmentally conscious choice, but you're also choosing seafood that's traceable," Charlotte Langley confirms. To feel more confident about your selection of pre-packaged fish, opt for tins with either the MSC or ASC logo.