Canned fish can sometimes taste a little ... well, canned. That's why Food Republic sought advice from chef Charlotte Langley, a tinned fish fanatic and the entrepreneur behind Langley Foods Inc. and Nice Cans. She knows how to turn something as simple as tuna canned in water into a vibrant and craveable dish, and she shared several tips for bringing brightness, crunch, and zing to your next tinned fish creation.

Langley recommends starting with a product certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) "to ensure you're working with responsibly sourced fish." Top canned tuna brands are good choices, and tinned salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, and even crab can also benefit from a couple uncomplicated yet high-impact additions.

For water-packed fish, start by draining out the liquid completely and discarding it. Products canned in oil, on the other hand, are basically sitting in liquid gold. That oil is bursting with flavor! Drain out some so that your mixture does not contain too much liquid, but definitely reserve it. You can add some back to bring your dish together, or save it in the fridge for a seafood pasta or this shortcut paella with canned clams and mussels.