How To Elevate The Flavor Of Tinned Fish With Fresh Ingredients
Canned fish can sometimes taste a little ... well, canned. That's why Food Republic sought advice from chef Charlotte Langley, a tinned fish fanatic and the entrepreneur behind Langley Foods Inc. and Nice Cans. She knows how to turn something as simple as tuna canned in water into a vibrant and craveable dish, and she shared several tips for bringing brightness, crunch, and zing to your next tinned fish creation.
Langley recommends starting with a product certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) "to ensure you're working with responsibly sourced fish." Top canned tuna brands are good choices, and tinned salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, and even crab can also benefit from a couple uncomplicated yet high-impact additions.
For water-packed fish, start by draining out the liquid completely and discarding it. Products canned in oil, on the other hand, are basically sitting in liquid gold. That oil is bursting with flavor! Drain out some so that your mixture does not contain too much liquid, but definitely reserve it. You can add some back to bring your dish together, or save it in the fridge for a seafood pasta or this shortcut paella with canned clams and mussels.
Brighten tinned fish with some acid
There's a reason a wedge of fresh lemon is often served on the side when you get a seafood dish at a restaurant — citrus and fish are a perfect match. Dressing tinned seafood with fresh lemon or lime juice wakes it right up, and you can even add in some of the zest for extra flavor without the pucker. Or, for a fruitier touch, squeeze in some orange or grapefruit juice, which both pair particularly well with buttery salmon. Charlotte Langley also suggested using some "Dijon mustard for a bit of zing."
Vinegar is another great source of acid. Red wine, white wine, white distilled, apple cider, or rice vinegars will all work here. Just avoid aged balsamic vinegars, as they can often have a syrupy sweetness. For a really dynamic addition, incorporate some finely chopped preserved lemons or a touch of yuzu kosho. Both ingredients bring a funky, savory, pleasantly bitter, umami-rich flavor profile to the party.
Take things in a creamy direction
Tinned fish and mayonnaise are a classic pairing for good reason, but Charlotte Langley recommended lots of delicious substitutes for mayo in your tuna salad, such as thick and luscious Greek yogurt, sour cream, crème fraîche, or your favorite creamy salad dressing. For dairy-free folks, vegan mayo is definitely an option. There are also a number of yogurts made with nuts, coconut, oats, or soybeans — just make sure to get a plain, unsweetened variety, and go for thick, strained, or Greek-style for the extra creamy texture. You can even make your next batch of tuna salad with hummus for a creamy mayo alternative.
For a creamy dip, combine your tinned fish of choice with softened cream cheese (or vegan cream cheese) and Old Bay seafood seasoning. Tinned smoked fish is particularly delicious in this preparation, but you can also add just a touch of liquid smoke or smoked salt instead to evoke a similar flavor.
Briny ingredients pair well with tinned fish
Tinned fish already has a sea breeze sort of taste, so adding ingredients with a similar brininess brings out the natural saltiness of the seafood. It is a classic like-with-like pairing. Chef Charlotte Langley recommended adding "capers, pickles, or olives" for that salty kick. Any kind will work, and while cucumber pickles are classic, you can also incorporate pickled peppers, onions, garlic, or carrots. Be sure to chop everything quite finely so the punchy flavors and snappy textures are evenly distributed throughout.
Add a little bit of the brining liquid as well, or hit your tinned fish with a dash of fish sauce or soy sauce for some more briny richness. A sprinkle of savory nori furikake, especially a variety with dried fish flakes or shrimp, is also a really nice touch for an extra hit of umami.
Fresh herbs make everything better
Verdant green herbs have a huge impact on fish straight from the can, adding a vibrancy and lift that really can't be replicated by anything else. For this purpose, avoid woodsy and overly potent herbs such as rosemary, oregano, and thyme. Instead, Charlotte Langley said she likes parsley and dill "to brighten flavors." Tender fresh herbs like cilantro, chives, mint, and various types of basil, as well as thinly sliced scallion greens and fennel fronds are also nice options.
Pro tip: Use your sharpest knife when cutting delicate herbs to avoid bruising them. Gently stacking or rolling the leaves is helpful here, so you only have to run your knife through once. This preserves as much flavor and texture as possible.
Incorporate a crunchy or crispy element
In general, tinned seafood is quite soft, so incorporating a completely different textural element makes it much more dynamic. Charlotte Langley is a fan of "chopped celery or red onion for crunch," but many finely diced or thinly sliced raw vegetables work well with canned fish. Try cucumbers, radishes, carrots, bell peppers, or fresh fennel bulb, or opt for apples or jicama for a little pop of sweetness.
Your pantry is also full of crispy ingredients to make tinned fish more interesting. Go for a sprinkle of sesame seeds, toasted walnuts, fried shallots, or even some everything bagel seasoning. A scoop of nutty chili crisp or salsa macha not only adds crunch, but also introduces some pleasant heat and delicious richness. Any one of these tips can stand on its own, but feel free to incorporate multiple into your next tinned fish recipe to create something truly unforgettable.