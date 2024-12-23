The Best Type Of Fish To Cook Whole, According To A Chef

The art of cooking a whole fish is one that takes time and experience to master, but the results are well worth the effort. Becoming proficient in this arena is impressive to dinner guests and opens up wide culinary avenues of flavor, whether you're cooking for Good Friday, Lunar New Year, or weekend dinner. If you're a newcomer to this world or just looking to refine your skills, one of the biggest questions facing you is a foundational one: what kind of fish to choose.

Chef Laurent Tourondel, Executive Chef of L'Amico in New York City, gave Food Republic a clear answer to this question. "One of the best types of fish to cook whole is orata, a type of sea bream, which is found in the eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean." Orata, also known as dorade or gilt-head bream, is on the smaller side, often between one and 1.5 pounds. That makes it an ideal size to serve each whole fish as an individual portion for dinner guests.

Their size has another benefit when it comes to cooking them whole, according to Tourondel. "These types of fish are ideal for cooking whole because they are not very oily and don't yield large fillets, which makes them more prone to drying out if cooked in pieces. Keeping the fish whole helps retain moisture, especially given its thickness."