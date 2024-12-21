Common Mistakes To Avoid When Grilling Whole Fish (And How To Fix Them)

Grilling fish is a guarantee to get that smoky flavor, crispy outer skin, and juicy inner meat all in one bite — but only if you cook it right. As simple as it seems, grilling a whole fish is a whole different ball game than cooking fillets, and can quickly turn into a kitchen nightmare if you aren't careful to avoid common grill mistakes. In an exclusive Food Republic interview, we talked with Laurent Tourondel, executive chef at L'Amico in New York City, who told us all about properly grilling fish and how not to fall victim to cooking common faux pas.

While it may seem natural to put all your focus on the fish itself, many common mistakes involve not properly attending to your grill. Whether it's preheating it properly, seasoning the grill ahead of time, or overcrowding your grill surface, chef Tourondel reminds those cooking at home that prepping your cooking instruments is just as important as prepping the food. Now this is not to say your fish doesn't deserve proper attention — because nobody likes dry and under-seasoned seafood. Tourondel simply makes it clear that dedicating a little extra time to your actual grill will lead to the ultimate success of your fish and help you avoid those basic mistakes that can slip your mind.