Nutr: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

If you wish there were an easier way to enjoy homemade cashew or almond milk in your morning coffee, or even in matcha overnight oats, you may want to consider a nut milk maker like the Nutr machine. This multi-functioning appliance holds 350 milliliters of liquid, features multi-temperature settings, and comes with a self-cleaning function, with a price tag of $189. Most importantly, the Nutr produces clean-tasting milk without the use of extra materials like a blender or nut milk bag.

Columbus, Ohio-based founders Dane Turk and Alicia Long began the Nutr company in 2021. Long grew up drinking homemade soy milk and was inspired to create an easier, cheaper way to make additive-free, plant-based milks at home, with the help of her husband Dane's engineering skills. With a background in tech recruiting, Long began the company's initial marketing efforts on social media. The couple relied on influencers to promote their machine across multiple platforms. As a result, Long and Turk saw great success in terms of sales, and also received contracts from major retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's.

That being said, the company owners needed additional funding to keep up with production and expand their brand on a larger scale. To secure even more funding for inventory after a successful campaign on the Kickfurther platform, Long and Turk headed to "Shark Tank" to secure more financial support for their growing business.