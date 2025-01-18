Nutr: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
If you wish there were an easier way to enjoy homemade cashew or almond milk in your morning coffee, or even in matcha overnight oats, you may want to consider a nut milk maker like the Nutr machine. This multi-functioning appliance holds 350 milliliters of liquid, features multi-temperature settings, and comes with a self-cleaning function, with a price tag of $189. Most importantly, the Nutr produces clean-tasting milk without the use of extra materials like a blender or nut milk bag.
Columbus, Ohio-based founders Dane Turk and Alicia Long began the Nutr company in 2021. Long grew up drinking homemade soy milk and was inspired to create an easier, cheaper way to make additive-free, plant-based milks at home, with the help of her husband Dane's engineering skills. With a background in tech recruiting, Long began the company's initial marketing efforts on social media. The couple relied on influencers to promote their machine across multiple platforms. As a result, Long and Turk saw great success in terms of sales, and also received contracts from major retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's.
That being said, the company owners needed additional funding to keep up with production and expand their brand on a larger scale. To secure even more funding for inventory after a successful campaign on the Kickfurther platform, Long and Turk headed to "Shark Tank" to secure more financial support for their growing business.
What happened to Nutr on 'Shark Tank'?
Nutr owners Dane Turk and Alicia Long premiered on Episode 12, Season 14 of "Shark Tank" in 2023, hoping to score $500,000 for 5% of their company. The panel of famed investors enjoyed samples of almond and oat milk made by the appliance, remarking on the pure and delicious flavors. The Sharks were also impressed by the company's $793,000 in sales over the past year.
Initially, Long told the Sharks that Nutr was bootstrapped, giving the impression that she and her husband relied solely on their own money to fund their business. On the contrary, Turk and Long had accrued nearly $1 million in debt. Over the last year, even though Nutr was on track to make $1 million in sales, the couple spent $1.3 million on marketing. The company owners also received support from angel investors in the amount of $250,000.
When it came down to a deal, Lori Greiner wasn't interested, and Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John were too concerned about the huge amount asked of them, and the current financial state of the company. Given that he invested in NuMilk on "Shark Tank," Mark Cuban wasn't willing to go for a similar company. The remaining guest judge Daniel Lubetzky had an interest in investing, and the couple proposed a higher equity share of 7.5%, with an additional 2% advisory share. Unfortunately, Lubetzky rejected this, and the Nutr owners walked away from the "Shark Tank" stage with no deal.
Nutr after 'Shark Tank'
Walking out of "Shark Tank" without a deal is never the best feeling for an entrepreneur. However, those interested in a Nutr machine to upgrade their French-pressed cold-brew or morning smoothie didn't have to say goodbye to the product. On the contrary, the business was positively impacted by the show. Not only did "Shark Tank" give Long and Turk the ability to reach a broader audience, but their on-screen pitch gave them credibility in the plant-based milk industry. The show's initial airing garnered the Nutr company an additional $200,000 in sales.
The Nutr owners also made more connections in regards to company funding. The couple started an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign in September of 2022 for both their original 350-milliliter Nutr machine, as well as a family-size model that holds up to 600 milliliters. Their TV appearance helped the campaign surpass its initial goal of $10,000. With 275 backers, the business owners successfully raised over $60,000 from supporters all over the world.
That same year, Turk and Long also started an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder and raised over $180,000 from 233 investors. By April 2023, the Nutr company was expected to reach $25 million in sales by the end of the year. Turk and Long successfully utilized the feedback from "Shark Tank" investors to catapult their business toward continued success.
Is Nutr still in business?
With steadfast business, the Nutr company remains up and running, and since debuting on "Shark Tank," the brand has expanded its line of retail products. In July of 2024, the company announced pre-orders for its newest model: the Nutr Oasis. Holding 600 milliliters, this model is essentially the same as the earlier family-sized machine, but comes in pastel pink and green in addition to white. You can now purchase a classic Nutr machine in white or black, or the Oasis model directly from the brand's website. Next to these high-functioning appliances, the Nutr website also features flavoring packets, nuts, strainers, and storage containers.
Nutr has also partnered with similar companies to further increase its reach. In 2024, the brand collaborated with Starbucks to provide its machines for use at Reserve locations in Chicago, Seattle, and New York City. Starbucks Reserve stores are unique as only a few locations exist in a handful of cities around the world, and they offer items that can't be found at regular cafés, including drinks, food, and gadgets like Nutr machines.
To further expand their business, Long and Turk created an ambassador program to spread the word about Nutr's unique product line. Customers can also utilize the company's referral and loyalty program to receive discounts on items. Nutr products can be found at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart.
What's next for Nutr?
In the last few years, the Nutr company owners have been working hard to further expand their booming business. In 2024, Turk and Long attended The Inspired Home Show in Chicago to attract more potential buyers. Then, in July of 2024, the company announced its latest up-and-coming product on Instagram: the Gen N by Nutr.
With Nutr's newest system, you no longer have to think twice about making oat milk at home. While oat milk made with a standard blender can have a gritty texture, the Gen N by Nutr comes with a special filtration system. The sophisticated machine can also hold up to 1,200 milliliters of liquid, and has a UV-powered internal cleaning system. The modern touch screen features unique hot and cold settings, as well as delayed functioning.
As of this writing, the Gen N is available for purchase through Kickstarter for $399. Once the product is live on the Nutr website, the price will increase to $599. Currently, Nutr's Gen N has over 200 backers, and the company has already surpassed its $10,000 goal by approximately $84,000. As the company owners continue to think outside the box and add new and exciting products to their inventory lineup, the future remains bright for the Nutr business.