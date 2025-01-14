Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Making Oat Milk At Home

Oat milk is trending and not just with vegans. You can't even walk into Dunkin Donuts these days without overhearing someone order an oat coffee. It's everywhere. So you're probably tempted to jump on the DIY bandwagon, thinking homemade oat milk will be a cheaper, healthier way to indulge. It sounds simple — blend oats and water, strain, and voilà! You've got oat milk. But, like many DIY projects, the reality isn't always as smooth.

One of the biggest hurdles reported with homemade oat milk is the texture. Unlike store-bought versions, homemade often has a much grittier feel. Even with the best blender (and you need a good blender) achieving total silkiness is tough. This isn't a massive issue if you're mixing it into something else like a smoothie, but if you're downing a glass with some cookies, that powdery sensation might disappoint you.

For their super smooth and long-lasting results, it's good to know that commercial oat milk makers have some serious equipment on their side — and specific ingredients that help consistency, like enzymes that break down the oats' starch. They use high-pressure homogenization, which breaks down the oat particles to create that perfectly smooth, creamy texture. This process also helps keep the oat milk from separating and maintains its consistency for a longer shelf life. And while we know you won't have access to industrial-grade equipment at home, understanding how the pros do it can help set your expectations, and give you a better idea of what's achievable in your own kitchen.