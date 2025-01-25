The Easy Way To Elevate Store-Bought Salad Dressings

There are a number of other ways to upgrade your "blah" bottled dressings using Chef Kirschner's tips. This might sound a little weird at first, but adding a few splashes of pickle juice in your vinaigrette or creamy dressing adds some acidity, sweetness, and overall briny goodness. Combined with some fresh dill to really bring out the pickle-y flavors? Now we're talking.

If you like spice in your food, you'll like heat in your salad, too, and you can get some of that with the addition of hot sauce, a few squirts of sriracha, a drizzle of chili oil, or even some red pepper flakes. Consider pairing that heat with the zest and/or juice of a lime, especially in a creamy buttermilk ranch. If you don't have any of the above to bring the heat, but you do have jalapeños or any other hot peppers, dice those up and toss them into your bottled dressing along with the lime, too.

If you have a grater or zester, not only can you grate in some aromatic citrus rind, but you can also use the tool to grate fresh garlic into your dressing. A nice parmesan cheese also suits everything from Italian dressing to a blue cheese mixture, if you have a block on hand in your fridge. Parsley works so beautifully with garlic and parm, too — it would add even more robust Italian flavors to the best store-bought Caesar dressings.