The Dressing Technique That Leaves Every Bite Of Salad Packed With Moisture

Whether you're saucing up your greens with Alex Guarnaschelli's ratio for perfect salad dressing or you're breaking out Bobby Flay's secret salad dressing ingredient, there's one key factor that can make or break your dish. It's the method you use to actually incorporate the dressing. If you've noticed that restaurant salads often seem to taste better than the ones you toss together at home, there's a simple technique they're using that you're not: They layer the salad with dressing as they build it, rather than glopping it all on in one go.

Implementing this simple yet effective change can ensure every bite is moist and well-dressed, with no big sections of dry, bare greens to contend with. It will also help you avoid that unsavory "salad soup" that can happen when you reach the bottom of the bowl and find much of your dressing has collected there. This can occur when a salad is overdressed in general, but saucing in light layers as you go will ensure a well-balanced result.

The process is simple: As you plate your salad, drizzle just a small amount of dressing onto each level of greens before adding the next layer of ingredients and repeating. Don't overdo it — a little bit of a flavorful dressing goes a long way, and you're going to have multiple well-dressed layers at the end, adding up to a perfect amount of taste and moisture.