Oscar Wilde's Favorite Alcoholic Drink Was Once Banned In The US

The late Victorian-era author Oscar Wilde is known for his unique literary works of the time. His favorite drink was the fascinating alcohol often deemed hallucinogenic – absinthe. Wilde once wrote in a letter, "After the first glass, you see things as you wish they were. After the second, you see things as they are not. Finally, you see things as they really are, and that is the most horrible thing in the world" (per GoodReads). It's safe to say it was part of this illuminary's writing and brainstorming process. Who knows, maybe "The Picture of Dorian Gray" was thanks in part to a little bit of this spirit?

While Wilde enjoyed absinthe in Britain, it was banned in the United States for quite some time (over a decade after Wilde's passing in 1900 — from 1912 to 2007). The reason for its outlaw was due to having a high alcohol percentage and potential link to murders in Switzerland when a man killed his wife and children without recollection — all after drinking a few glasses. Once parts of Europe outlawed it, the U.S. followed suit.

This controversial spirit was also dubbed the "green fairy" because drinkers of the day thought it would evoke hallucinations. The wormwood-based compound, thujone, inside the drink supposedly caused these altered states. However, that myth has been debunked since any alcohol consumed in high amounts can induce altered states of consciousness. Plus, the entire bottle of the alcohol wouldn't contain enough thujone to cause an issue. If you want to step into Wilde's shoes and see why this fennel-licorice-flavored spirit was such a raging hit, consider brushing up on the ultimate guide to drinking absinthe before diving right in (and be sure to also take a close look at wormwood itself).