The Morbidly Named Vintage Cocktail Created To Cure Hangovers

The name "Corpse Reviver" sounds like a spell straight out of your favorite fantasy series, when in fact, it's actually the name of a series of old cocktails. To be more specific, there are two Corpse Reviver drinks, dutifully named No. 1 and No. 2. The theory behind this drink is akin to the idea of "the hair of the dog," which is the act of drinking an alcoholic beverage to help cure the maladies of a hangover (think spicy Bloody Mary drinks and mimosas). While having a boozy beverage after a night of drinking might be counterintuitive, we'll leave the final decision on whether to try out the Corpse Reviver (or not) up to you.

Historically speaking, this beverage dates back to the 1850s. Its first known accreditation was in "The Gentleman's Table Guide" by E. Ricket and C. Thomas. This recipe features a combination of brandy, bitters, and maraschino. However, the two well-known recipes today are accredited to Harry Craddock in his cocktail book, dubbed "The Savoy Cocktail Book." Both drinks were designed to give a pick-me-up in the 1930s. Still, Craddock warns drinkers in the book (via Difford's Guide) that "four of these taken in swift succession will unrevive the corpse again." It's safe to say it was a humorous way to recommend drinking responsibly to the people of the 1900s because curing a hangover can quickly turn into creating another.