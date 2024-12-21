The Morbidly Named Vintage Cocktail Created To Cure Hangovers
The name "Corpse Reviver" sounds like a spell straight out of your favorite fantasy series, when in fact, it's actually the name of a series of old cocktails. To be more specific, there are two Corpse Reviver drinks, dutifully named No. 1 and No. 2. The theory behind this drink is akin to the idea of "the hair of the dog," which is the act of drinking an alcoholic beverage to help cure the maladies of a hangover (think spicy Bloody Mary drinks and mimosas). While having a boozy beverage after a night of drinking might be counterintuitive, we'll leave the final decision on whether to try out the Corpse Reviver (or not) up to you.
Historically speaking, this beverage dates back to the 1850s. Its first known accreditation was in "The Gentleman's Table Guide" by E. Ricket and C. Thomas. This recipe features a combination of brandy, bitters, and maraschino. However, the two well-known recipes today are accredited to Harry Craddock in his cocktail book, dubbed "The Savoy Cocktail Book." Both drinks were designed to give a pick-me-up in the 1930s. Still, Craddock warns drinkers in the book (via Difford's Guide) that "four of these taken in swift succession will unrevive the corpse again." It's safe to say it was a humorous way to recommend drinking responsibly to the people of the 1900s because curing a hangover can quickly turn into creating another.
How to make both Corpse Revivers
Since there are two recipes for this alcoholic drink, you may want to consider which best fits your taste preferences before making your own or ordering one. A Corpse Reviver No 1. is 1 ounce Cognac, 1 ounce Calvados (an apple brandy), and ½ ounce sweet vermouth. Since it's almost totally comprised of spirits, the flavors in this drink lean quite strong with notes of apple from the Calvados. The Cognac imparts a fruity, spicy, oak-like taste and the vermouth has a light scent of vanilla, creating a rich drink similar to a Manhattan cocktail with an apple twist.
At first glance, Corpse Reviver No. 2. looks a bit more intimidating in the variety of alcohol choices. It features equal parts gin, Cocchi Americano or Lillet Blanc, lemon juice, orange liqueur, and the mystical addition of a rinse or spray of absinthe to make things even more interesting. The result is a citrusy flavor that's a bit tart, reminiscent of orange juice. The cocktail is often described as bright and mainly sweet and sour. Discovering more about gin and choosing the right one for your taste is the first step, then you must decide to make the drink with Lillet Blanc or Cocchi aperitif. The Lillet provides a slight white wine-like flavor with notes of honey, whereas the Cocchi is more bitter and botanical for a somewhat herbaceous spin.