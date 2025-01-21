Don't Use Dairy-Free Milks For The Ultimate Vegan Mac And Cheese

Whether it's Veganuary or a random Tuesday in June, what better time to perfect your vegan mac and cheese game? Recreating your favorite childhood dish with a plant-based twist might seem like a job for dairy-free milk, especially when you're going for that perfectly cheesy sauce, but sadly, almond, coconut, or soy milk probably don't have a creamy enough consistency to satisfy or will impart a decidedly not-cheesy flavor. However, there is one ingredient that will make your sauce shine — you're about to have a lot of it too — and that's pasta water.

Pasta water, the water in which you boil your noodles and then usually throw away without another thought, is your new secret weapon. As pasta cooks, the heat causes the starch inside the pasta to swell and eventually burst, releasing it into the cooking water and creating a sticky, slightly viscous liquid. This starchy water will help create a silky emulsion that will bind the rest of your ingredients together, making a sauce that clings to every curve of your noodles. Plus, it's free of any nutty or coconut-y undertones that you definitely don't want sneaking in.

When it comes to picking your pasta, any chef worth their salt will recommend penne or macaroni as the ultimate noodle for mac and cheese. Make sure to cook the pasta al dente to ensure it can stand on its own in the sauce without becoming soggy (and to keep you out of trouble with Italy).