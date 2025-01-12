The Best Type Of Noodles To Use For Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is a global phenomenon that has become a staple in American households, restaurants, and grocery stores alike. Whether you're grabbing a box of Kraft off the shelf or shredding the cheese yourself and making it from scratch, there's nothing quite like a bite of cheese-covered noodles. But with so many variations out in the world, it calls into question, "What is the best type of noodle to use for mac and cheese?" Well, in an exclusive Food Republic interview, we spoke to Beau Owens, Executive Chef at Tavola to get our answer.

"To get that creamy finished product of a traditional mac and cheese, you want to use noodles that are shorter and can absorb the moisture from the cheese sauce," Owens revealed. "Typically, you would like to see macaroni or penne." Macaroni? Used in 'macaroni and cheese?' Shocker!

But the thing to focus on in this case is knowing the best pasta shape to choose for your sauce. In the case of mac and cheese, as Owens points out, the fairly rigid shape and large surface area — thanks to the hollow center of elbow and penne pasta — allow for maximum cheese coverage. Especially in the case of thicker sauces, like in a basic mac and cheese recipe, which uses dense cheeses like cheddar and Gruyère, you need a noodle that is good and sturdy. How else are you supposed to get every last drop of sauce off your plate?