The Extra Step You Shouldn't Skip For The Crispest Salads

A crisp salad is a wonderful counterpoint to any entree, but how do you achieve this texture while still using your favorite greens? Chef David Kirschner, CEO and founder of dineDK Private Dining, had some thoughts on this he was eager to share with us. His business specializes in catering private events, so he has no small amount of experience catering to individual tastes.

"You can use shaved cabbage along with delicate greens, or incorporate julienned root vegetables (like raw beets, carrots, celery root, sunchokes, or radish) into the salad greens to give it more body," he says. Even chefs with serious knife skills have trouble cutting uniform slices of firm vegetables with enough thickness to maintain a crunch, but thin enough to work in a salad. It's best to use a mandoline or V-slicer when available, but shaving off slices with a vegetable peeler also works well in a pinch.

"Remember when working with raw vegetables, after you slice them thinly or into a julienne, soak them in ice water for at least 15 minutes before drying them off and adding them to the salad," Kirschner says. "This will ensure they are extra crispy." The more water in a vegetable, the crunchier it will be, so any method that adds moisture is a great trick. The key is to keep moisture in the vegetables but away from your leafy greens as much as possible.