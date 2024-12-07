For A More Flavorful Salad, Marinate Your Ingredients

With your marinated veggies, you already have a great base — but you could also turn your marinade into a dressing. Adding Dijon mustard to the oil and white wine vinegar mixture creates a more fully-rounded vinaigrette. Sprinkle on some dried Italian herbs and serve it over a bed of lettuce or mixed greens. Frisée and radicchio are nice additions to introduce a slight bitterness that blends beautifully with the tartness of the vinegar and mustard.

You could also mix your marinated veggies into a pasta salad. This will require a bit more marinade, so make sure the veggies are fully covered with the liquid while in the refrigerator. Then, simply pour the mixture over warm, drained pasta. For an extra trick, overcooking the noodles slightly will make a better pasta salad — once refrigerated, the starches begin to re-solidify, so it's good to have them nice and soft at the start. From there, add your preferred components: olives, fresh herbs, feta cheese, or even canned tuna.

Marinated vegetables are also fantastic on sandwiches, similar to pickled giardiniera on a classic Chicago Italian beef. They're also delicious with any cold cut — add a pinch of chili flakes to the marinade for a touch of heat. The fresh veggie crunch combined with soft bread and tender meat creates an incredible contrast that elevates a simple sandwich to gourmet status. Stored in an airtight container and kept covered in marinade, the veggies can last for weeks in the fridge, so you can always have them on hand to experiment with.