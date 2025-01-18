The Horseshoe Sandwich Is A Midwest Feast That Piles On The Flavor (And Fries)
The horseshoe sandwich is a Midwestern, well-known dish from Springfield, Illinois, that has become a fan favorite throughout the region. This open-faced sandwich typically features thick-sliced Texas toast as the base, topped with a hamburger patty or another choice of meat, a generous pile of french fries, and a rich, signature cheese sauce. While the ingredients might seem simple, the combination creates a delicious blend of flavors and textures that has wowed diners for almost a century. The horseshoe is a testament to Midwestern creativity, transforming everyday ingredients into a lasting local staple.
The cheese sauce is arguably the defining component of the horseshoe. While recipes vary, the classic version often includes a blend of sharp cheddar, beer, and butter, spiced with seasonings such as Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, and a hint of cayenne. The sauce is typically prepared by gently melting the cheese and butter, then slowly whisking in a mixture of beer and egg yolks to create a smooth, velvety texture that coats the sandwich and fries. Some variations even feature a sprinkle of paprika for added zest and color.
The history of the horseshoe sandwich
The horseshoe's history dates back to the 1920s. The story goes that in 1928, Joe Schweska, a chef at Springfield's Leland Hotel — a prominent and historic hub of social activity — was tasked with creating a new lunch item. Inspired by a suggestion to incorporate Welsh rarebit — a traditional cheese sauce, as seen in this NYC rarebit sandwich recipe — Schweska crafted his own variation, distinct from the sharpness of rarebit. Et voilà, the horseshoe sandwich was created.
This innovation occurred during the Prohibition era, so the original recipe likely used near beer instead of its alcoholic counterpart. The sandwich's name is said to have come from the horseshoe-shaped ham slice initially used. The fries represented the nails, and the sizzling platter on which it was served symbolized the hot anvil.
While Springfield proudly claims to be the birthplace of the horseshoe, its fame has spread across the Midwest. Variations of this hearty sandwich can be found in cities like Chicago, Peoria, and Mount Vernon, with options such as chicken or tenderloin horseshoes appearing on menus. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner versions of the sandwich are also widely available. In fact, many local restaurants throughout Central Illinois have their own take on the horseshoe, incorporating regional ingredients or unique twists on the classic cheese sauce.