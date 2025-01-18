The horseshoe's history dates back to the 1920s. The story goes that in 1928, Joe Schweska, a chef at Springfield's Leland Hotel — a prominent and historic hub of social activity — was tasked with creating a new lunch item. Inspired by a suggestion to incorporate Welsh rarebit — a traditional cheese sauce, as seen in this NYC rarebit sandwich recipe — Schweska crafted his own variation, distinct from the sharpness of rarebit. Et voilà, the horseshoe sandwich was created.

This innovation occurred during the Prohibition era, so the original recipe likely used near beer instead of its alcoholic counterpart. The sandwich's name is said to have come from the horseshoe-shaped ham slice initially used. The fries represented the nails, and the sizzling platter on which it was served symbolized the hot anvil.

While Springfield proudly claims to be the birthplace of the horseshoe, its fame has spread across the Midwest. Variations of this hearty sandwich can be found in cities like Chicago, Peoria, and Mount Vernon, with options such as chicken or tenderloin horseshoes appearing on menus. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner versions of the sandwich are also widely available. In fact, many local restaurants throughout Central Illinois have their own take on the horseshoe, incorporating regional ingredients or unique twists on the classic cheese sauce.