Popular Candy Brand Sold At Target, Walmart Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

Another day, another recall. This time, the offending product might be in your snack drawer. The Palmer Candy Company issued a recall of "white confectionary products" on May 5, 2024. As of August 6, it was upgraded to a Class One recall, which is the most severe designation for both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). There is a chance that the candy coating — produced by a third-party supplier — contains the salmonella pathogen, which can lead to food poisoning and gastrointestinal symptoms (via CDC). Fortunately, at the time of writing, there have been no reported illnesses, unlike the Trader Joe's organic basil salmonella recall.

The scale of this recall is significant. Palmer Candy Company produces a wide variety of sweets and snacks that are sold both under its own name as well as a range of other brands. The products were definitely sold at Target, Walmart, HyVee, and Dollar General stores and were also sent to additional distributors in 17 states. The full list of states and all affected products can be found in the FDA announcement of the recall.