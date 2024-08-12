Popular Candy Brand Sold At Target, Walmart Recalled For Salmonella Contamination
Another day, another recall. This time, the offending product might be in your snack drawer. The Palmer Candy Company issued a recall of "white confectionary products" on May 5, 2024. As of August 6, it was upgraded to a Class One recall, which is the most severe designation for both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). There is a chance that the candy coating — produced by a third-party supplier — contains the salmonella pathogen, which can lead to food poisoning and gastrointestinal symptoms (via CDC). Fortunately, at the time of writing, there have been no reported illnesses, unlike the Trader Joe's organic basil salmonella recall.
The scale of this recall is significant. Palmer Candy Company produces a wide variety of sweets and snacks that are sold both under its own name as well as a range of other brands. The products were definitely sold at Target, Walmart, HyVee, and Dollar General stores and were also sent to additional distributors in 17 states. The full list of states and all affected products can be found in the FDA announcement of the recall.
Which Palmer Candy Company products have been recalled?
Twenty-four different products in varying container sizes are on the recall list, and the majority include white candy-coated pretzels (the kind that are often marketed as yogurt-covered). Various brands of sweet and savory snack mixes, chocolate-dipped cookies, strawberry- and caramel-covered pretzels, and chocolate bark have also been recalled. In addition to Palmer Candy Company, concerned customers should look for brands including Casey's, Favorite Day Bakery, Freshness Guaranteed, Kwik Trip Inc., Sconza Chocolates, Snackin' With The Crew, Sunny Select, Sweet Smiles, and Urge.
The affected batches can be specifically identified by the best by dates, shared by the FDA. If you do find any of these products at home, you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. You can also contact the Palmer Candy Company directly with any concerns or refund requests by phone at 1-800-831-0828.