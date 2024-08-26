Walmart Recalls Over 9,500 Cases Of Apple Juice Over Arsenic Risks

If you've recently purchased apple juice at Walmart, you may want to know about a new recall from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Originally issued on August 15, the recall was upgraded to an elevated status on Friday, August 23. Over 9,500 cases of the chain's Great Value 8-ounce apple juice bottles, which are sold in packs of six, have been recalled due to high inorganic arsenic levels.

The drinks were stocked in Walmart's retail outlets across 25 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia, plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

If you suspect that your apple juice might be compromised, it's important to check details on the back of the label. The affected products have a best-by date of December 28, 2024, and their Universal Product Code (the number written under the barcode) is 0-78742-29655-5. In yours is part of the recall, throw the apple juice away without opening it, or return it to your nearest Walmart for a refund.

The latest development follows Walmart recalling eight tons of ground beef in May 2024 over concerns of E.coli. Months later, a popular candy brand sold at Walmart was recalled for salmonella contamination.