Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Irish Whiskey?
Kirkland Signature brand liquors may be sold by Costco, but they don't come from Costco-owned distilleries. As with most of its store-brand products, Costco outsources its alcohol production to acclaimed distilleries, then sells the resulting liquors under the Kirkland name. In the case of Kirkland brand Irish whiskey, you can thank Terra Spirits and Liqueurs based in Bailieborough, Ireland.
Though some people may know Terra for its products like Mr. Whiskey and Molly's Irish Cream, the company also lends bottling and manufacturing services to multinational retailers, providing its distilleries for licensed use by other brands. This significantly cuts down on expenses for Costco, allowing it to skip out on owning and operating its own distilleries. (This practice isn't limited to just Kirkland's Irish Whiskey, of course. Kirkland's Signature Spiced Rum comes from Sazerac Co. and Tennessee Distillation makes Costco's London Dry Gin.)
At $28 for a 1.75-liter bottle, you certainly won't break the bank with this Kirkland booze, and just because it's cheap doesn't mean it's rotgut. Irish law mandates that all liquors sold as Irish whiskey must mature in wooden casks for three years, in addition to following other quality standards. Kirkland's whiskey, aged for four years, is the real deal, not a cheap imitator filled with artificial flavors and colorings. For its price, it's surprisingly solid and offers one of the greatest values for Irish whiskey.
How to drink Kirkland Irish whiskey
Whiskeys from Scotch to bourbon and Irish all have their own general flavor profiles, but with plenty of variety depending on the distiller. Kirkland brand Irish whiskey has strong notes of vanilla, caramel, and cereal grains with just a hint of an oak finish. It has a 40% ABV, but a surprisingly smooth texture and mouthfeel similar to whiskey liqueurs like Southern Comfort.
This specific liquor is best enjoyed with just a touch of water rather than straight. When drank either with a few drops mixed in or on the rocks, it really opens up the flavors. Notes of green apple, ginger, and spice become more accessible to the palate. While there's nothing wrong with drinking Kirkland's Irish whiskey straight, you may miss out on some of these additional flavors.
In cocktails, Irish whiskeys are often fantastic when paired with acid. With the right amount of citrus juice, you can craft the perfect whiskey sour (and plenty of them!) with a big bottle of Kirkland's whiskey. Since it comes in such great volume, it's ideal for whipping up a platter of Irish coffees, a bowl of whiskey punch, or any other drink to be served to large groups. But if you have simpler tastes and want to enjoy your booze with just a couple additions, get some bitters, crushed ice, and lemon and make yourself Mark Twain's favorite whiskey cocktail. Twain preferred Angostura bitters, which have a powerfully herbal aroma — perfect for Kirkland's Irish whiskey.