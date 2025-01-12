Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Irish Whiskey?

Kirkland Signature brand liquors may be sold by Costco, but they don't come from Costco-owned distilleries. As with most of its store-brand products, Costco outsources its alcohol production to acclaimed distilleries, then sells the resulting liquors under the Kirkland name. In the case of Kirkland brand Irish whiskey, you can thank Terra Spirits and Liqueurs based in Bailieborough, Ireland.

Though some people may know Terra for its products like Mr. Whiskey and Molly's Irish Cream, the company also lends bottling and manufacturing services to multinational retailers, providing its distilleries for licensed use by other brands. This significantly cuts down on expenses for Costco, allowing it to skip out on owning and operating its own distilleries. (This practice isn't limited to just Kirkland's Irish Whiskey, of course. Kirkland's Signature Spiced Rum comes from Sazerac Co. and Tennessee Distillation makes Costco's London Dry Gin.)

At $28 for a 1.75-liter bottle, you certainly won't break the bank with this Kirkland booze, and just because it's cheap doesn't mean it's rotgut. Irish law mandates that all liquors sold as Irish whiskey must mature in wooden casks for three years, in addition to following other quality standards. Kirkland's whiskey, aged for four years, is the real deal, not a cheap imitator filled with artificial flavors and colorings. For its price, it's surprisingly solid and offers one of the greatest values for Irish whiskey.