The Notable Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum

Most know Costco is the place to go for large format liquor purchases, we're talking bottles above the average 750 milliliter mark. Last year Costco sold upwards of 7 billion dollars — yes billion with a b — worth of alcohol! Over a quarter of those sales were from spirits alone. There's no questioning the cost effectiveness of Costco's spiced rum, a 1.75 liter bottle retails at Costco for just under $14. Leading competitors for the spiced rum include Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry which retail around $15 to $18 for a 1.75 liter at Total Wine.

In terms of flavor, Costco's spiced rum doesn't hold back. Its bouquet contains strong notes of rich vanilla and warm baking spices with subtle hints of char and citrus rounding out the palate. While the spiced rum contains notes of sweetness, anyone can appreciate its smoothness. This rum is delightful for a slightly sweet nightcap on the rocks, mixed into other beverages like a bubbly cola, or in any rum cocktail of your choosing. Using spiced rum in place of a basic white rum will boost the flavor of your cocktail.

Across many of its Kirkland Signature brands, Costco shines through as the best bang for your buck. Even Costco's aged Guatemalan XO Rum comes in under $25 for a 750 milliliter bottle whereas pricing of similar Guatemalan rums at Total Wine start at $42. If Costco's deals on alcohol aren't enough to entice you into a membership of your own, there are 15 states where you don't need a Costco membership to solely purchase alcohol.