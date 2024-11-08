The Notable Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum
Regardless of the time of year, Costco's Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum is a delicious way to spice up any beverage! If you take a look at the label, you will see that it's bottled by the notable liquor company Sazerac Co. It's important to note that when you see "bottling" on a label it does not always denote distilling; but, in this case, Sazerac Co. functioned as both. Costco doesn't handle the distillation for any of its alcoholic products but outsources them to larger companies. By doing so, Costco can keep consumer prices low while maintaining a high-quality product. Costco also cuts consumer costs by slashing the typical store markup of 25-45% down to 10-14%.
Sazerac Co. is one of the U.S.' leading alcohol companies. While its headquarters are in New Orleans, much of its major bottling and distilling happens a few hours north in Kentucky. The company is largely known for whiskey, but it purchased 19 liquor brands from Diageo in 2018 to expand its portfolio. This purchase included a few popular rum brands like Myer's, Parrot Bay, and Black Magic, so it's no surprise the liquor titan teamed up with Costco for its spiced rum.
How does Costco's spiced rum compare to other brands?
Most know Costco is the place to go for large format liquor purchases, we're talking bottles above the average 750 milliliter mark. Last year Costco sold upwards of 7 billion dollars — yes billion with a b — worth of alcohol! Over a quarter of those sales were from spirits alone. There's no questioning the cost effectiveness of Costco's spiced rum, a 1.75 liter bottle retails at Costco for just under $14. Leading competitors for the spiced rum include Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry which retail around $15 to $18 for a 1.75 liter at Total Wine.
In terms of flavor, Costco's spiced rum doesn't hold back. Its bouquet contains strong notes of rich vanilla and warm baking spices with subtle hints of char and citrus rounding out the palate. While the spiced rum contains notes of sweetness, anyone can appreciate its smoothness. This rum is delightful for a slightly sweet nightcap on the rocks, mixed into other beverages like a bubbly cola, or in any rum cocktail of your choosing. Using spiced rum in place of a basic white rum will boost the flavor of your cocktail.
Across many of its Kirkland Signature brands, Costco shines through as the best bang for your buck. Even Costco's aged Guatemalan XO Rum comes in under $25 for a 750 milliliter bottle whereas pricing of similar Guatemalan rums at Total Wine start at $42. If Costco's deals on alcohol aren't enough to entice you into a membership of your own, there are 15 states where you don't need a Costco membership to solely purchase alcohol.