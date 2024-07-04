Expert Tips To Craft The Perfect Whiskey Sour

The perfect balance of sugar, citrus juice, and booze makes the whiskey sour a classic cocktail that will never go out of style. The bartenders' ratio for balanced whiskey sours has 2 ounces of the spirit, and ¾ ounce each of lemon juice and rich simple syrup creating a delicately creamy and sweet-tart flavor profile that makes you want to go back for sip after frothy sip.

But how does this cocktail get that signature foam? "A whiskey sour is classically made with raw egg white for a light, frothy texture," Katie Stryjewski, the woman behind garnish_girl on Instagram and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden," explained to Food Republic. Though not every bartender uses an egg white in their recipe these days, if you want to recreate that timeless taste and texture, you should definitely give fun egg white cocktails a try.

"It can be a little challenging to get that lovely layer of foam when you're first starting out," noted Stryjewski, but don't worry. She also shared some tips with Food Republic to help you shake up a perfect whiskey sour.

First of all, she stated, "Always use fresh eggs, and remember that there are risks to consuming them raw," she says. To reduce the chances of coming into contact with harmful bacteria like salmonella, opt for pasteurized eggs. Also, before using them, inspect the egg shells for any cracks or damage that could have allowed bacteria to contaminate the egg white.