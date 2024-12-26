The Bread Etiquette Rule You Should Know When Fine Dining

There are some times when you have a chance to really engage in fine dining. Be that moment at a fancy Michelin-starred restaurant or even an elevated household dinner party, you want to make sure your table manners match the setting. Maybe you know not to put your elbows on the table or chew with your mouth open, but there are some little-known eitquette rules that are a little more confusing. Dining at this level often involves subtle rules that can easily trip up even seasoned diners. One of the tough questions is how does one politely eat food that requires you to use your hands — think bread or finger foods — in a fine dining setting?

Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an author and the etiquette expert at The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, has the answers. In her book "Going Public," she writes, "Foods that naturally require the use of hands, such as bread or certain finger foods, should be handled with discretion and elegance. When it comes to bread, it is best to break off a small piece. Take one piece at a time and avoid tearing large chunks. Ensure your hands are clean and dry before indulging."