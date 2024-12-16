How 4 Different Parts Of The World Indicate When A Meal Is Finished

In the West, there are a lot of rules when it comes to dining out. Basic manners like keeping your elbows off the table (which dates back to the Medieval period) and taking off your hat are just a few of the well-known ways to show off good etiquette — but there are many other little-known rules for fine dining if you really want to display your pedigree.

Around the world, however, the customs are different, including when it comes to indicating when lunch or dinner is finished. Food Republic asked etiquette expert and author of "Going Public," Nikesha Tannehill Tyson of The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana what some of the differences are for ending a meal in places like the USA, Western Europe, Japan, and China, and we were surprised to find that what's proper in one country can often be the total opposite in another.

"Cultural etiquette for signaling the end of a meal varies widely across the globe," said Tannehill Tyson. "Understanding these nuances can help you navigate international dining with ease and respect." No matter where you go, Tannehill Tyson noted that you should keep your eye on the host for cues about dining rules. If you're not sure about something, it's okay to ask a thoughtful question, and it's definitely a good idea to do a little research on cultural practices before the meal. "A bit of cultural awareness goes a long way in making a positive impression and enjoying the meal with elegance and poise."