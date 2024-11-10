England Is Full Of Unique Dining Etiquette Rules You Have To Follow

Just the mention of English dining etiquette might evoke the notion of dramatically extended pinkies, clinking tea service spoons, and softly muttered "pardon's" while nibbling jammy crumpets and clotted cream. But while Brits seem to be born with effortless good manners, these simple tips and tricks are also built for the rest of us feasting in the modern dining era.

We're all at least a little familiar with not putting our elbows on the table, using the tinier forks for salad, and something about not slurping soup directly from the bowl. But even though we've gone all in on cell phones at the table, schedules packed beyond the hours of the day, and casual Fridays every day of the week, this is your cordial invitation to share the timeless gift of social grace with your friends.

While there's always room for sweatpants and pizza at home in front of the T.V., there's nothing wrong with treating others with some British grace and respect. From the RSVP to the most courteous conversation, please and thank you for accepting the hot kettle of tea we are about to dish at your pleasure.