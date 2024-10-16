Elevate Canned Cinnamon Rolls With A Crunchy Layer Of Nuts
Canned cinnamon rolls are a delicious and uncomplicated treat. After all, who doesn't love skipping the work (like making, rolling, filling, and cutting the dough)? While it may seem like the only way to elevate this classic sweet is to skip the can and make irresistible cinnamon rolls from scratch, the pre-made version is just as yummy and effortlessly customizable.
Elevate your canned rolls by incorporating an ingredient you likely already have in your kitchen, like chopped nuts. Choose chopped pecans for a buttery finish that pairs well with the plush dough and warm cinnamon spices in this treat. Press raw, chopped pecans directly on the top of each roll right before baking for a crispier, crunchier take on the classic. Or, for a sweeter, more caramelized version, make a saucy mixture of chopped nuts, brown sugar, and melted butter. Spread a generous spoonful of it on each cinnamon bun before baking for a toasted pecan butter-topped treat that's super moist.
Another approach — evenly distribute this mixture and pecan morsels on the bottom of a baking dish and place the cinnamon rolls on top. Doing it this way results in a stickier pastry because the nuts and sugars carmelize more on the bottom of the pan, fusing the rolls into the decadent blend. Flip the entire tray over for a gooey, rich dupe on the classic pecan sticky roll that takes a fraction of the time to create.
Other ways to jazz up store bought cinnamon roll dough
Want to impart even more "nutty" flavors into other components of your canned rolls? Upgrade the canned frosting by pouring in ¼ teaspoon of super-strength pecan extract to give flavor without physically adding chunks of pecans. Or, make your own maple pecan cream cheese frosting with cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and maple syrup. Don't forget to stir in a splash of pecan extract at the end for a tangy, sweet, nutty icing that'll take your rolls from good to great.
Finely crush nuts to incorporate flecks of texture, color, and rich flavor. Fold in crushed pecans to either premade or homemade buttercream, resulting in a crunchy frosting that is perfect for breaking up the plush consistency of the cinnamon rolls.
Or, consider pairing the nuts with other complementary flavor combos (think cinnamon banana bread) by stirring ripe mashed bananas into the brown sugar, butter, and nuts to create banana pecan rolls that are equal parts fruity and decadent. For a boozy take on your cinnamon nut buns, pour some of your favorite bourbon into the pecan and brown sugar mixture. Let this glorious, sugary, toffee-noted whiskey sauce soak into the rolls before baking, so each layer gets a trace of elevated bourbon pecan pie-like flavor that compliments the cinnamon, vanilla, and caramelized nuts. Pick a pecan whiskey to heighten the rich, nutty taste for an out-of-this-world finish.