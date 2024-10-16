Elevate Canned Cinnamon Rolls With A Crunchy Layer Of Nuts

Canned cinnamon rolls are a delicious and uncomplicated treat. After all, who doesn't love skipping the work (like making, rolling, filling, and cutting the dough)? While it may seem like the only way to elevate this classic sweet is to skip the can and make irresistible cinnamon rolls from scratch, the pre-made version is just as yummy and effortlessly customizable.

Elevate your canned rolls by incorporating an ingredient you likely already have in your kitchen, like chopped nuts. Choose chopped pecans for a buttery finish that pairs well with the plush dough and warm cinnamon spices in this treat. Press raw, chopped pecans directly on the top of each roll right before baking for a crispier, crunchier take on the classic. Or, for a sweeter, more caramelized version, make a saucy mixture of chopped nuts, brown sugar, and melted butter. Spread a generous spoonful of it on each cinnamon bun before baking for a toasted pecan butter-topped treat that's super moist.

Another approach — evenly distribute this mixture and pecan morsels on the bottom of a baking dish and place the cinnamon rolls on top. Doing it this way results in a stickier pastry because the nuts and sugars carmelize more on the bottom of the pan, fusing the rolls into the decadent blend. Flip the entire tray over for a gooey, rich dupe on the classic pecan sticky roll that takes a fraction of the time to create.