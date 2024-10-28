The World's Oldest Cocktails Might Surprise You

Let's clink glasses as we slip into the worn leather booths of history, and flip through centuries-old pages of cocktail culture. Ah, the good old days when Prohibition-Era inflation only jacked up the price of a brandy Alexander to 50 cents. Happy hour in the 1930s was lit.

Much of cocktail history relies on stories re-told (and re-remembered) over generations of mixology and imbibing. But since everyone there was also partaking in the party, details can be a little ... muddled. Was a New York bartender the first to make a cocktail? Was the sazerac the one that started the trend? (Wasn't Steve wearing pants earlier?) However you shake it, you'll at least have a little backstory to go with your next mixed drink.

Let's toast to tradition with the tipple, mixer, and citrus twist of your choice. When it comes to the oldest cocktails on record, you might be surprised at which one really gets you pipped (that's a 1911 term for "buzzed"). So which cocktails have stood the test of time? From the sweet, to the sour, and the fully on fire, we're celebrating the spirit behind each of these age-old elixirs.