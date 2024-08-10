Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Cocktail Was A Rum Classic

Ernest Hemingway was known for a love affair with Cuba, fishing and boating, big game hunting, bullfight watching, and, of course, a number of iconic works of literature. The man also loved a cocktail, especially an iconic Cuban one: the daiquiri. Hemingway's favorite drink was a simple, sweet-tart drink usually made with light rum, sugar, and freshly squeezed lime juice.

He was a fan of the daiquiris from El Floridita in Havana, and he particularly liked how bartender Constantino "Constante" Ribalaigua mixed them up. He waxed poetic, saying that drinking one of his famed daiquiris felt "the way downhill glacier skiing feels running through powder snow" (per Difford's Guide). Havana's premiere bartender Ribalaigua riffed on many known cocktails and invented an estimated 200 more, including Hemingway's very own signature drink — a take on the daiquiri sans sugar. Though Ribalaigua did not invent the daiquiri, he certainly receives well-deserved credit for making it what it is.

An American engineer living in Cuba named Jennings Cox is the drink's actual creator, and he named it for the town of Daiquiri, Cuba, where many expatriates worked. Due to the straightforward and widely available ingredients, chances are that several versions of this drink already existed, but Cox was the first to actually write down a recipe in 1896.