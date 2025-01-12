The 5 Best Herbs To Add To Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is one of those dishes that feels just as at home at a casual picnic as it does at a fancy holiday feast. It's easy to make, fresh yet filling, customizable with your favorite dressing, protein, and veggies, and overall a crowd favorite. Yet an often forgotten — but equally important — element of pasta salad is one that adds aromatics, flavor, and a pop of color to your meal: herbs.

While an epic pasta salad starts with the right pasta shapes, a well-chosen herb can turn your one-note meal into a symphony of flavor. From accentuating tangy vinaigrettes to balancing rich cheeses, herbs have the ability to tie your entire dish together. It's important, however, to know which ones work best for different variations of pasta salad. Luckily for you, we've whittled it down to the five best herbs you should keep on hand for your next pasta salad night.