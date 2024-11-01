Epic Pasta Salad Starts With The Right Shapes

The bottom line when it comes to pasta salad shapes is how well the starchy stuff holds onto the sauce. Short-noodle shapes like rotini, gemelli, fusilli, cavatappi, farfalle (bowtie), penne, and casarecce are the best all-purpose shapes that will work in almost any pasta salad, whether you're working with a recipe or winging it with whatever's in the fridge. They really shine, however, with vinaigrette dressings because they have creases and crevices that can hold onto the dressing, herbs, and chopped ingredients.

Salads with mayonnaise-based dressings, on the other hand, are better with smaller shapes like cavatelli, elbows, shells, radiatori, and orecchiette. It's okay to choose shapes with smoother textures here because the dressing will stick to the pasta regardless. Smaller shapes are also a little more appealing with a heavier dressing.

If you're feeling a little overwhelmed with choices, however, don't stress too much about pasta shapes. Most recipes, like our Southwestern pasta salad, list a suitable variety in the ingredients so there's no guesswork. If you can't find a particular shape at the grocery store, however, or you want to try something a little different, just choose something similar. You can also go your own way and experiment with tortellini, orzo, or even bucatini, which we think is underrated in pasta salad. Just make sure the sauce stays put, and remember that no matter what shape you choose, all pasta is salad-worthy.