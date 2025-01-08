How Banana Milk Became An Iconic Drink In South Korea

Bananas and milk are a classic flavor combination — from silky smooth banana puddings to luscious banana smoothies, this nutrient-rich pairing is popular all around the world. There are few places, however, where it is more cherished than South Korea, where banana mat uyu — or banana milk — has stood proudly as one of the country's most iconic drinks for generations. But how did such a seemingly simple drink become so enmeshed in Korean culture?

Following the devastating events of the Korean War in the 1950s, the population of the Republic of Korea faced unprecedented levels of poverty and malnourishment. During the reconstruction period, a special focus was placed on food and nutritional assistance, including a 1960s campaign to encourage and expand milk consumption across the nation. However, since many found plain milk unappealing or even difficult to digest, innovation was needed for the campaign to succeed. Enter Binggrae, the Korean dairy company that first introduced the masses to banana milk in 1974.

By blending nutritious milk with the unique flavor of bananas — which were considered a luxury at the time — Binggrae created a product that quickly became one of the most sought-after drinks in the country. According to the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Binggrae's banana milk has sold over 6 billion bottles in South Korea alone since its inception, and has become a comforting, nostalgic symbol for Koreans who grew up drinking it throughout their childhoods. The brand has become so woven into Korean culture, in fact, that in 2024, Binggrae announced a campaign to have its iconic wide jar-shaped banana milk bottles added to the nation's cultural heritage registry.