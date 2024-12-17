The Easiest Way To Ripen Bananas In A Pinch

Sometimes you may just crave banana bread, cinnamon banana muffins, peanut butter and banana pancakes, or other yummy recipes that require ripened bananas. The issue here could be that you have bananas on hand, but they haven't softened yet. What's a banana bread-loving home cook to do?! Luckily, there's one easy way to ripen your bananas that doesn't require them to sit on the counter for a few days: using your oven.

This trick works by letting your oven soften and sweeten up your bananas via low heat. You aren't trying to cook your bananas; you just want to give them a little boost to speed up their ripening process. To do this, just set your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and pop your bananas — skin and all — inside for about 40 minutes. While they're working their magic, you can prep your other ingredients — unless you have a simple 3 ingredient banana bread recipe... if this is the case you can plop on the couch for a quick Netflix binge. Keep in mind that the bananas are going to appear blackened on the outside once the 40 minutes are up — this is totally normal. Just let the bananas cool for a few minutes before peeling and proceeding as usual.