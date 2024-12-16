Why Taco Bell Steak Has That Odd Texture

Short answer: Yes, carrageenan is safe to eat, but researchers are divided on exactly how safe it is. Carrageenan is a naturally occurring substance found in the red algae species known as Rhodophyta or Irish moss. To produce the carbohydrate-based additive, red seaweed undergoes one of three manufacturing processes: mechanical heating, chemical treatment, or enzymatic extraction. In 1961, the FDA approved carrageenan as a "Generally Regarded As Safe" (GRAS) food additive, and it has since been used in everything from deli meat to infant formula and even many popular brands of toothpaste. Because it is derived from seaweed, carrageenan is also commonly used as a plant-based stabilizer in commercial almond milk and serves as a gelatin substitute in vegan marshmallows.

However, despite its widespread use in commercial food production, carrageenan has been the subject of controversy over the years. In 2008, the FDA rejected a citizen petition filed by University of Illinois physician and researcher Dr. Joanne Tobacman to ban the use of carrageenan in food. The petition presented scientific research that linked carrageenan ingestion to gastrointestinal inflammation and disease in animals.

Later, in 2016, the National Organic Standards Board voted to remove carrageenan from its list of approved additives for items labeled "USDA Organic," citing similar research. However, due to the current lack of human-based evidence supporting claims that carrageenan is harmful to human health, the substance remains on the FDA's list of approved additives to this day.