8 Sausage Brands You Should Always Buy And 7 To Leave At The Store

When it comes to sausages, Johnsonville is about as recognizable as they get, so I wondered how it would hang when paired against some pretty stiff competition. Since this is honestly the brand I default to the most, I hoped it would do well. I must say (though it's basic) it is definitely a brand you can count on.

I sampled the Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage, which is a fully cooked sausage with cheese inside. The flavor quality was pretty simple, with the meat taking the primary focus away from the cheese. Although this one did have more of that finely ground meat to it, there was still enough texture to make it feel substantial. This fell in the middle of the pack with a casing snap that was more substantial than a soft bite down — but not quite like one I saw in some of the other sausages.

One of the big draws for Johnsonville is that it offers quite a few varieties of sausages. So, even if you're looking to purchase sausage for a large gathering with different tastes and preferences, there's a good chance you're going to find something that's a crowd-pleaser for most.