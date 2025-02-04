14 Spanish Egg Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once
Everybody knows about Spanish wines and the running of the bulls — but, of course, the country has a lot more to offer than drinking and partying, especially regarding the culinary scene. Tapas are the name of the game in Spain and the cuisine truly shines when it comes to egg dishes. Whether you already know and love a few Spanish egg dishes and are curious about what else is out there or are just starting to explore what Spain's culinary world has to offer, you're in for a treat.
The following roundup of Spanish egg dishes walks you through a small taste of what the country has to offer regarding regional egg recipes. In Spain, egg dishes are primarily enjoyed for lunch and dinner, not breakfast, so while you might find some of the upcoming plates on brunch menus in the United States, you should also keep your eyes peeled for them at other times of the day. Keep reading to find out what some of the most delicious Spanish egg dishes you need to try are — at least once — so you don't miss out on something super tasty.
Arroz con huevo
This first Spanish egg dish you need to try is also the simplest, so no excuses. Seriously, once you learn what it is, you'll most likely be confident you can whip it up at home, so there's no need to wait until you spot it on a restaurant menu. Arroz con huevo translates to rice with egg, and that's exactly what this dish is; a bowl of rice topped with a fried egg.
In addition to Spain, arroz con huevo is popular in Cuba, Columbia, Latin America, South America, and beyond. Depending on what part of the world you're in, you'll find a myriad of variations on the basic recipes. However, in Spain, it is typically served with sofrito, a thick condiment-like sauce made with tomato paste and aromatics such as onion and garlic. Topping arroz con huevo with other flavorings is also common. Are you drooling yet? If you ever see arroz con huevo on a menu, do yourself a favor and give it a try. Even if it's not the Spanish recipe, you'll be glad you did.
Huevos a la flamenca
Huevos a la flamenca, also known as flamenco-style eggs or gypsy eggs, come to us from Andalusia, Spain. Whether you ever make it to the region or not, this is a dish you definitely want to try at least once in your life. It's filling, full of veg and meat (at least sometimes ... there are multiple versions), and of course, features eggs as one of the main stars of the show.
The most basic version of huevos a la flamenca contains tomatoes, peppers, and eggs. However, many recipes also add peas, potatoes, aromatics like garlic and onion, seasonings, and meats like chorizo or ham. Everything is piled in a clay pot with the eggs on top and put in the oven, resulting in a hearty, delicious baked delight. No matter how the dish is built, the eggs come out with cooked whites and runny yolks that easily spread over the top once pierced.
In Spain, huevos a la flamenca is commonly served for dinner. That doesn't mean you have to enjoy it only for dinner. As long as you like runny eggs with lots of tomatoes, meat, and tasty flavor, it's a fantastic meal any time of the day.
Tortilla de patata
Originally coming to us from either Extremadura, Navarre, or Valencia, Spain, (the origins are somewhat disputed) the tortilla patata (potato tortilla) is a staple for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Also called tortilla española, or Spanish tortilla in English, it now graces many tapas menus all across the country from which it comes. Its delicious taste and popularity lie in its simplicity, so it may be easy to overlook but you'll regret it if you do.
A tortilla de patata consists of eggs, thinly sliced potatoes, and oil used for cooking — that's it! This may seem a bit plain, but when cooked, it turns into a thick, fluffy potato omelet or frittata. On tapas menus, it's often called pincho de tortilla and served in small bite-sized pieces or sliced. Regional renditions of the dish are also popular and some recipes include extra ingredients like ham, onion, chorizo, cheese, or herbs. Regardless, the fluffy eggs and tasty potatoes are what really make this Spanish egg dish worth getting to know.
Tortos asturianos
If you like fried dough — and who doesn't? — tortos asturianos should definitely be on your list of Spanish egg dishes to try. Aptly named, it comes to us from the Asturias region of Spain, which is in the North, and it is very popular in rural parts of the country. The dish consists of a pan-fried corn fritter with ground pork and a fried egg on top.
The pork used in tortos asturianos is seasoned with paprika and other spices to create a mix called picadillo. It is sweet and tangy, and it adds tons of flavor to the overall plate. Plus, picadillo pairs perfectly with a corn fritter and fried egg. The fritter is typically made with a blend of corn and wheat flour (to enhance texture), water, oil, and salt. The dough is flattened and pan-fried, resulting in a somewhat thick fritter, kind of like a pancake, but obviously more on the savory side. The fried egg is, well, just a fried egg, but if you love fried dough, tortos asturianos shouldn't be missed.
Tortilla de Betanzos
As the name suggests, tortilla de Betanzos originated in Betanzos, Spain, and while it may be a seemingly simple dish, it comes highly recommended. The recipe is very strict — it only contains eggs, potatoes, oil, and salt. If you're thinking wait, aren't those the same ingredients used in a tortilla de patata? The answer is yes. Actually, tortilla de Betanzos is a regional variation of the same dish. The difference between the two recipes lies in the texture and how they are prepared. Tortilla de Betanzos is only cooked for about a minute on each side. As a result, its texture is much runnier than a tortilla de patata. When cooked slightly longer, it becomes somewhat creamy, but still not as solid as a tortilla de patata.
In addition to the liquid-like center of a tortilla de Betanzos, the quality of the ingredients leads to the popularity of this dish. In Betanzos, they use the best potatoes and the highest quality eggs, and it makes a difference. They also cut the potatoes into small pieces, which contributes to the ideal texture.
Huevos rotos
Some say huevos rotos is one of the essential phrases to know at a Spanish tapas restaurant. The dish is simple and inexpensive, but it's delicious, so you don't want to miss out if you ever see it on a menu. Basically, huevos rotos is the Spanish version of what Americans refer to as loaded fries. Similarly, it starts with a bed of french fries (or sometimes another type of fried potato). Then, the potatoes are topped with a fried egg or two and some kind of meat. The usual suspects include chorizo, sliced Iberian ham, and seafood.
While the fries and meat are tasty, what's important about huevos rotos is the egg. It is lightly fried so that it's still super runny inside. When the dish is almost ready to go, the yolk is cut, allowing them to ooze down and over the fries. Huevos rotos translates to broken eggs in English and now you see why. Still, it is also referred to as huevos estrellados by some, which means starred eggs, because after the egg's yolk is pierced it often takes on a star shape. Lucky us, variations of huevos rotos are available all over Spain and the Canary Islands, where it is rumored to have gotten its start.
Zarangollo
Zarangollo is a common dish in Murcia, Spain. The main component is scrambled eggs, but it contains thinly sliced onions and zucchini as well. You'll also find variations that contain potatoes. Either way, it's served hot and pairs perfectly with a glass of wine, so that's often how it's served. Scrambled eggs and wine might not be customary in the United States, but in Spain, it is quite common. So, even if it sounds a bit odd at first, an entire country's culinary scene is ready and waiting to prove you wrong.
There is a long list of international egg dishes everyone should try, and if you practice a plant-based diet, zarangollo should definitely be one of them. Zarangollo is a common tapas dish, and that style of plate is served in smaller portions, so you might want to order another dish too.
Tortilla de manzana
Tortilla de manzana is another delicious egg dish that comes to us from Asturias, Spain. It's similar to a tortilla de patata, but instead of potatoes, it contains sliced apples. Overall, it is a sweet dish, but the addition of eggs makes it much heartier and healthier than a typical American apple pie (although several ingredients align).
Essentially, a tortilla de manzana is a thick apple omelet. Traditionally it's made with Reinette apples, but substituting another type of tart apple is common. Whichever type of apple is used, they are sliced and sautéed in butter and oil until soft. Then, they're sprinkled with sugar and beaten eggs are poured over the top. As it cooks, the eggs settle to the bottom, creating a tasty, creamy dish. Some people also add cinnamon or nutmeg, or top it with fresh cream. Sweet egg dishes aren't common in American cuisine unless you count french toast, but one taste of a tortilla de manzana might just change how you view the combination.
Tortilla de alcachofas
Tortilla de alcachofas is another type of Spanish tortilla (aka thick omelet/frittata). This time, it's made with artichokes and a bit of lemon, salt, and olive oil. If you haven't guessed already, alcachofas means artichokes, so like other Spanish egg dishes, the name is spot on. When cooked perfectly, it should be golden on one side, and somewhat firm on the outside yet moist in the middle. All in all, it gives you a range of delectable textures in one satisfying bite, just like other Spanish tortillas. Yum!
A tortilla de alcachofas is generally cut into thick wedges for serving, making it great for sharing (as is customary with Spanish tapas). It's also given time to cool before slicing. If you like omelets and artichokes, this takes the combination to a whole new level. Oh yeah, it's an all-around traditional Spanish dish too, not a regional one. So you can take it from the masses, it's delicious and you'd be missing out if you didn't give it a try the next time you get the chance.
Huevos a la béchamel
For this next dish, the people of Spain took simple hard-boiled eggs and turned them into something extraordinary. Seriously, prepare to have your mind blown. Huevos a la béchamel translates to eggs with béchamel (aka creamy cheese sauce), but it is so much more than just those two ingredients. Ready? The dish features hard-boiled eggs, either halved or whole, that have been generously coated with thick béchamel sauce. As if that wasn't good enough, the whole concoction is then coated with breadcrumbs and fried. Um, mic drop!
In Spain, huevos a la béchamel is a common snack or appetizer and it's typically served with a dipping sauce, like aioli or even mayo. You'll also find variations on the basic recipe that include Spanish jamon (ham), various savory seasonings, and even more melted cheese. So move over deviled eggs, there's a new favorite in town and it goes by the name huevos a la béchamel. If I didn't know any better I'd think this rich dish came straight from a Southern comfort food cookbook, but nope — so thank you, Spain! If you ever come across it on a menu, which unfortunately isn't very likely here in the United States, do yourself a favor and don't pass it up.
Pisto con huevo
Pisto is a Spanish stew similar to French ratatouille but with its own unique regional flare. Pair pisto with a fried egg and you get a dish called pisto con huevo. Before we get ahead of ourselves though, pisto is made with stewed zucchini, onion, tomato, potato, and bell pepper. It's slightly sweet and super savory. After the pisto is cooked just right, it goes in a clay bowl and is topped with a sunny-side-up egg. When the yolk is pierced, you get even more gooey goodness spreading out over the top and seeping down within.
Needless to say, pisto is quite versatile. While topping a bowl of pisto with a fried egg is beyond delicious, it's also great to enjoy solo and many people use a slice of bread to soak up every last drop of the juice. Or, you can do like the famed chef José Andrés and dip potato chips in pisto. Um ... yes, please! I'll keep the egg too.
Tortilla del Sacromonte
Alright, a tortilla del Sacromonte isn't everyone's speed, but if you fancy yourself an adventurous eater, it's worth checking out. Even if you only try it once, it's a great way to get an authentic taste of Spain's traditional cuisine. Like other Spanish tortillas, a tortilla del Sacromonte is made with beaten eggs that are fried into a thick omelet-style dish. What makes it different from other types of Spanish tortillas is its unique add-ins. For starters, calf brains and testicles are classic ingredients. Ham, peppers, and onions are also common additions, but brains and testicles are the standard. You'll also find the dish made with potatoes, bread crumbs, and nuts.
Today, tortilla del Sacromonte is typically served in various places, but it is thought to have origins in the Sacromonte neighborhood of Granada, which is considered the flamenco center of the region. Historically, it's also where societal outcasts, who were often impoverished, have built their homes, so the inclusion of brains and testicles in a tortilla del Sacromonte is suddenly making a lot of sense. Regardless, if you think you are brave enough, give it a try and you might just remember it for the rest of your life.
Tortilla paisana
By now, you have a pretty good idea of what a Spanish omelet is — aka Spanish tortilla. Quick refresher though just in case: It's a thick omelet, almost like a frittata, with various ingredients mixed in. If you ever spot a tortilla paisana on a menu, it's yet another variation of the classic dish. In addition to a tortilla paisana, you may also hear it called a Spanish country-style omelet, but regardless of the name, it's a hearty filling plate good for any meal of the day.
In addition to beaten eggs, a tortilla paisana is made with potatoes, sometimes onions, serrano ham, and more vegetables. Typical veggies include bell peppers, zucchini, and peas. All of the ingredients are combined and fried until they become a deliciously fluffy omelet. In general, it's sliced into small pieces and it makes a wonderful addition to any tapas spread. Plus, it fares well at any temperature, so you'll find it being served anywhere from warm to room temperature to cold without any complaints.
Truita amb suc
The final Spanish egg dish you need to try at least once in your life is truita amb suc. It originated in the Priorat region of Catalonia and boy is it a saucy number (pun intended). There are three main elements that create truita amb suc: A stuffed omelet, chunks of codfish, and a hearty gravy. Do I have your attention yet?
The gravy featured in truita amb suc is typically made with garlic, paprika, and other seasonings, but of course, there are many variations. Sounds yummy, right? The omelet in this dish is typically stuffed with beans or spinach (sometimes both) and the chunks of codfish are exactly what they sound like. Put the omelet and codfish in a bowl of the gravy, heat it all up, and you get truita amb suc. Initially, it was seen as a great way to use up leftover ingredients and it was thought of as peasant food. However, the dish proved to be delicious enough that a solid recipe came out of its humble beginnings, and people still enjoy it today. It may not be the easiest to make at home, due to all the different parts, but you should definitely give it a go if you ever see it on an authentic Spanish restaurant's menu. It's warm, filling, and overflowing with a broad range of tasty flavors.