Potato Starch Is The Key To The Crispiest Fried Chicken Ever

Crispy and crunchy, it's hard to beat a piece of fried chicken when it's made correctly. However, between the correct breading, hot oil temperature, and sufficient cooking time, it can be a feat to pull it off without encountering any problems. Though, there is at least one big secret to creating the perfect breading every time: using potato starch.

While American fried chicken uses traditional wheat flour for craggy edges and thick breading, Asian-inspired recipes opt for potato starch's crispy, thinner breading. Japanese cuisine has a history of using this method to fry foods and today you can also find this fried chicken across South Korea and even Taiwan.

The reason potato starch is so highly prized as a breading is its ability to get crispier and stay crunchier for longer compared to wheat flour used for American fried chicken. The gluten in wheat absorbs water from the meat and fat from the oil, which can lead to a soggy crust, but a starch will absorb much less moisture during the process. Potato starch is sold as a fine powder with a neutral taste, and since it's made entirely from spuds, this starch is a naturally gluten-free food.

If you'd like to switch up your method for frying chicken, grab a bag of potato starch at your local Asian market or the gluten-free section of grocery stores. Just be sure to not accidentally substitute potato flour, which is made from cooked, ground potatoes and won't give you the correct texture.