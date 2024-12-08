2 Key Ingredients Your Fried Chicken Batter Is Missing

Fried chicken is a beloved meal around the world. While traditional Southern fried chicken may be an American favorite, international chefs have plenty of expertise to share on improving your frying game. We spoke to Frankie Gaw, author of "First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home" and creator of the website Little Fat Boy, to get his take on the ingredients your fried chicken batter might be missing.

"My family is from Taiwan so my favorite method of battering fried chicken is marinating chicken in a mixture of soy sauce, garlic, cooking wine, a little bit of flour, and egg white and then tossing it in sweet potato starch," Gaw says. Egg whites are particularly important because they "velvet" the meat — a popular Chinese method of tenderizing meat with a marinade seen in dishes like takeout-style beef and broccoli. This technique is incredibly effective for fried chicken, not only making the meat softer, but also helping dry ingredients adhere better.

Additionally, potato starch is key to achieving the crispiest fried chicken. "It gets so crispy when fried and reminds me so much of the fried chicken in night markets," Gaw explains. It's unique among starches thanks to its high gelatinization temperature, meaning it won't absorb liquid nearly as much as the chicken fries. Combine the tastes of the marinade with the properties of sweet potato starch, and you're left with something as flavorful as it is crispy.