The Sweet And Chunky Addition Your Salads Have Been Missing

Salads are at their best when full of lush, varietal ingredients. Like most meals, they taste well-balanced when they hit a variety of taste buds: sweet, salty, sour, umami, and bitter. With honeycomb, you can achieve those sweet notes throughout the dish. The hexagonal comb, a byproduct of honeybees, is where honey is typically stored.

In addition to the many ways you might not have thought to cook with honey, you may not have considered using honeycomb as a salad topper. However, this specific ingredient brings a satisfying crunch, sweet flavor, and floral notes all at once. It's unique and, depending on the type of honeycomb, can offer different flavor profiles.

Better yet, honeycomb allows your salad to feature pops of sweet, crunchy notes rather than saturating it with the sugary sweetness of liquid honey. This way, each bite of lettuce, a small chunk of comb, and your chosen toppings creates a salad that hits all the taste buds. This secret ingredient also helps build a salad with contrasting flavors and textures.