13 Types Of Bananas You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

Most of us simply grab bananas from the grocery store without a second thought. We look at the bunches, pick one that's ripeness matches our preference, and move on. Do you even know what kind of bananas you're grabbing, or that there are more than 1,000 different varieties of the fruit? The answer to the first question is most likely no. Sure, you've probably heard of plantains before, even if you've never tried them, but most of us don't know much about bananas. It's time to fix that, though.

From red bananas to Blue Java to Lady Finger to Cavendish (spoiler alert: It's the most common in the United States), a world of tasty bananas is waiting to be explored. Whether you are curious about all the different flavors bananas offer or simply want to make the most delicious banana split around, knowing a bit about different types of bananas will certainly point you in the right direction.

Keep reading to learn about tasty banana varieties, and who knows? Maybe the next time you're at the grocery store your interest will be piqued enough that you seek a lesser-known variety. At the very least, you'll know a lot more about the trusty Cavendish banana.