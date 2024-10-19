Give Your Banana Split The Ultimate Upgrade With One Extra Step

Banana splits are one of the few retro food trends due for a major comeback. The dessert first appeared in 1904 at a drugstore in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, getting its name from the banana that was literally "split" down the middle to make room for scoops of ice cream, hot fudge, a sprinkle of peanuts, and a cherry on top. While some may choose to modify the flavors of ice cream and syrups to give this classic dessert a modern twist, the real way to elevate a banana split is to focus on the fruit. Bananas themselves aren't inherently unconventional as an ice cream sundae topping, but grilled bananas are a whole different story.

Next time you're looking to shake up your after-dinner plans or impress a crowd with something sweet, consider grilling your bananas before serving them with the toppings of your choice. To achieve this toasty banana hack, leave the peel on, slicing an opening in the banana to create a boat effect (this is where you'll place your ice cream and garnishes after grilling). Brush with melted butter and add sugar or chocolate for an extra touch of sweetness, then wrap your bananas in tin foil and fire up the grill. After six to eight minutes, you'll have slightly melted, smoky bananas ready to receive all that ice cream goodness that makes a banana split perfection.