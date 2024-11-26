Turn Your Deviled Eggs Into Mini Sandwich Buns For An Unforgettable Appetizer

Deviled eggs and sliders are popular appetizers at any party, so we're pretty excited that there is a way to combine the two for a cute, deliciously savory bite that's sure to be a hit. Using hard-boiled eggs in place of burger buns is not a new concept — they've been a fairly popular high-protein, low-carb alternative to bread for several years. But adding a deviled twist puts a new flavorful spin on the dish.

The technique is fairly straightforward: First you need to cook the eggs, and if you're catering for a crowd, you can use your Instant Pot to make a huge batch of hard-boiled eggs with no fuss. Peel them and cut them in half, then mash up the yolks and season them as though you were making classic deviled eggs. For a unique take, try adding burger condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and mayo. Then, use the mixture to fill the egg whites.

When you're ready to make the burger patties, shape them into small, slider-sized pucks that will neatly fit into the egg "buns." Cook the patties however you prefer, top them with a small slice of cheese and let it melt, then place them between the deviled egg halves. For a meat-free option, try homemade beet burgers for a sweet yet earthy alternative — or just add your favorite sandwich fillings.