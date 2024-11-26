Turn Your Deviled Eggs Into Mini Sandwich Buns For An Unforgettable Appetizer
Deviled eggs and sliders are popular appetizers at any party, so we're pretty excited that there is a way to combine the two for a cute, deliciously savory bite that's sure to be a hit. Using hard-boiled eggs in place of burger buns is not a new concept — they've been a fairly popular high-protein, low-carb alternative to bread for several years. But adding a deviled twist puts a new flavorful spin on the dish.
The technique is fairly straightforward: First you need to cook the eggs, and if you're catering for a crowd, you can use your Instant Pot to make a huge batch of hard-boiled eggs with no fuss. Peel them and cut them in half, then mash up the yolks and season them as though you were making classic deviled eggs. For a unique take, try adding burger condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and mayo. Then, use the mixture to fill the egg whites.
When you're ready to make the burger patties, shape them into small, slider-sized pucks that will neatly fit into the egg "buns." Cook the patties however you prefer, top them with a small slice of cheese and let it melt, then place them between the deviled egg halves. For a meat-free option, try homemade beet burgers for a sweet yet earthy alternative — or just add your favorite sandwich fillings.
More ways to elevate deviled egg burgers
If you're craving a little more spice in your deviled egg burgers or sandwiches, try adding some different Thai chilies, cayenne, or hot sauce to the deviled yolk mixture. Or, crumble some crispy smoky bacon pieces into your mini sandwiches for a deliciously new take on the ultimate perfect pairing: bacon and eggs. Creamy, buttery avocado would also work well as a filling in addition to the yolks.
If you really want to amp up the savory beef flavor to the max, consider adding a little strained beef fat to your egg yolks as you mash them. To offset the extra richness, incorporating some tangy chopped pickles or sharp relish will help to balance out the taste. To serve the finished burgers, sprinkle some sesame seeds over the top of the egg white for an appetizing bun-like appearance.
Perhaps you like the idea of an eggy burger, but you'd prefer to stick with traditional buns? In this case, you could use the deviled egg mixture as a burger topping. Just prepare your favorite deviled egg recipe, and spread the mashed yolks on top of your patties before serving. A dozen eggs makes enough for around six regular-sized burgers, and even more sliders. Rather than waste the leftover egg whites, use them to make additional appetizers: Try stuffing the hollow halves with mashed avocado and crispy bacon, buffalo chicken dip, or creamy tuna salad.