Add One Tangy Ingredient To Take Your Latkes To Another Level

Latkes have been a part of Hanukkah celebrations for centuries but they also make for a solid side all year long. Typically comprised of grated potatoes, eggs, onions, and all-purpose flour, the classic crispy fritters are a tasty dish all on their own. But with such a basic base, they are also easy to upgrade and one simple way to do just that is to add a touch of tanginess with dill pickles.

While you could potentially take the easy route and simply mix in a little dill pickle relish, it may add moisture to the potato pancake which can cause it to be soggy or fall apart. Instead, use freshly sliced dill pickles and pat them with clean paper towels to remove any excess brine. Then, simply wrap the shredded potato mixture around them before frying. If you have a little more time for prep, you can julienne your dill pickles before combining them with the potatoes for a version that has pickled goodness in every bite.

While each of these methods ensures that you will have "dill-icious" latkes, you can bring more tanginess to the table with dipping sauce. Trade out the traditional sour cream or applesauce and make an easy two-ingredient dip instead. Simply mix sour cream, crème fraîche, Greek yogurt, or mayo with either fresh dill or chopped pickles. Or, make a creamier spread instead by adding cream cheese, ricotta, or whipped feta.