Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes To Make One Holiday Treat Way Easier
Tradition tends to take precedence on Thanksgiving with a big old turkey, tangy cranberry sauce, stuffing (or dressing), and of course, plenty of creamy mashed potatoes. But, when the day after rolls around, all those leftovers provide an amazing foundation for lots of creative repurposing, and that mash has serious potential.
You can easily use up leftover mashed potatoes by making browned and crispy potato pancakes. Just take the potatoes right out of the fridge and combine them with beaten eggs, a binder like all-purpose flour, bread crumbs, or your favorite gluten-free substitute, and some salt and pepper. If you add some grated raw onion and maybe some matzo meal into the mashed potato, you can make these a riff on a classic latke recipe. While they will not have the same texture as a traditional latke made with finely grated or coarsely shredded potatoes, they will still taste just as comforting when served with sour cream or applesauce. Plus, they are way less time-consuming and save you from braving the box grater or breaking out the food processor.
After mixing well, if they are too sticky to form into patties, sprinkle in a little more flour. Too dry and crumbly? Add in another egg or a splash of milk or broth. Once formed, give the potato pancakes a final dredge in flour or breadcrumbs, so they crisp up nicely when you pan-fry them. Since everything is cooked, these will only take about three minutes or so per side.
How to serve leftover mashed potato pancakes
These crispy potato pancakes are super versatile — whether you keep them simple or jazz them up. You can dress up the base by adding some fresh herbs or thinly sliced green onions for brightness, or extra spices like garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, or ground mustard. You can even incorporate some cheese or flavorful mix-ins. Try gruyère and caramelized onions, blue cheese and toasted nuts, or cheddar and whatever leftover protein you have on hand. They are delicious when served over a mixed green salad dressed with a punchy and acidic vinaigrette to cut through the richness and as a precursor to your Chanukah sufganiyot.
Stay within the Thanksgiving theme and use them as a base for a seasonal eggs Benedict for the morning after. Top them off with shredded turkey, cranberry sauce, poached eggs, and plenty of gravy in place of the usual hollandaise. You can even throw some stuffing in the mix before you cook them off!
However, if you find that your palate is fatigued from all the usual Thanksgiving flavors, transform these potato pancakes into something totally different. Add a little Italian seasoning or a big spoonful of pesto, and serve them with a basic tomato sauce or an avocado cream pasta sauce. Or, sprinkle in spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and cayenne pepper for a South Asian-inspired take that is perfect when served with a spicy cilantro chutney and a tangy tamarind sauce.