Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes To Make One Holiday Treat Way Easier

Tradition tends to take precedence on Thanksgiving with a big old turkey, tangy cranberry sauce, stuffing (or dressing), and of course, plenty of creamy mashed potatoes. But, when the day after rolls around, all those leftovers provide an amazing foundation for lots of creative repurposing, and that mash has serious potential.

You can easily use up leftover mashed potatoes by making browned and crispy potato pancakes. Just take the potatoes right out of the fridge and combine them with beaten eggs, a binder like all-purpose flour, bread crumbs, or your favorite gluten-free substitute, and some salt and pepper. If you add some grated raw onion and maybe some matzo meal into the mashed potato, you can make these a riff on a classic latke recipe. While they will not have the same texture as a traditional latke made with finely grated or coarsely shredded potatoes, they will still taste just as comforting when served with sour cream or applesauce. Plus, they are way less time-consuming and save you from braving the box grater or breaking out the food processor.

After mixing well, if they are too sticky to form into patties, sprinkle in a little more flour. Too dry and crumbly? Add in another egg or a splash of milk or broth. Once formed, give the potato pancakes a final dredge in flour or breadcrumbs, so they crisp up nicely when you pan-fry them. Since everything is cooked, these will only take about three minutes or so per side.