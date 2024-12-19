The Best Type Of Alcohol To Use For Traditional Eggnog

'Tis the season for eggnog to start hitting the shelves again. Many families have their own traditions revolving around the sweet, spiced seasonal drink, whether serving it with booze or straight or adding it to foods such as pumpkin pie. For the spiked eggnog lovers among us, there are many kinds of alcohol that can go well in the drink, but those looking for the most traditional cup of eggnog possible should reach for brandy — specifically, cognac.

Just how traditional is this? A recipe for hospital patients in St. Louis published in 1883 called for adding 4 tablespoons of brandy to a sweetened mixture of egg and milk, topped with grated nutmeg. Cognac's warm, fruity burn nestles snugly within the flavor profile of eggnog's creamy richness, though the sweetness added runs the risk of tipping the scales into cloying if you're not careful.

If you have a loud and proud sweet tooth, cognac and eggnog may be the perfect combination for you, but if you need to balance the sweetness out a bit, many places, including Costco's Kirkland Signature eggnog, use a mix of brandy, whiskey, and spiced rum. The bite of whiskey tempers the sweetness of the eggnog and brandy mixture. Bushmills Black Bush is one of the best whiskeys to add to eggnog for those opting for a less sweet holiday drink.