Make Your Salad Preparation Easier With One Bowl Tip

Making exceptional salads is easier than you think. Especially when you use a very big bowl. This tip is often overlooked, but makes all the difference. The bigger the better, 13 inches or more is best. One with a wide mouth and deep sides that is at least one quarter larger than your greens. This gives you easy access to all items, plenty of room to make last minute additions, and the freedom to toss with abandon without making a mess. No more fly away greens or the bottom third left undressed because you are squeezed for room. A sizable vessel is also a great way to serve dinner for one.

Selecting a bowl that you love also makes salad taste and present better. Find one that makes you happy like handcrafted and wooden, clean and white, ornate, or a family heirloom. Be sure to include oversized utensils that have a nice hand, are large enough to grab lots of leaves, and effectively toss and serve. But which bowl is best? Start by making sure it's food friendly. The wooden variety should be made with real wood, no glues, and safe coatings. Cherry and maple work well because they are hard woods that age well. It should also be durable, not too porous, and easy to clean. Glass, ceramic, and stainless steel are excellent options.