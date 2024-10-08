The Absolute Best Greens To Use In Lyonnaise Salad

A Lyonnaise salad is a classic dish that manages to taste rich, complex, and satisfying despite only having a few ingredients. Essentially, it consists of salad leaves topped with bacon pieces and a poached egg, dressed in a warm vinaigrette enriched with bacon fat. Using the right ingredients is key when there are so few. And while there are many different types of lettuce for salads, frisée is the perfect choice for salade Lyonnaise.

Frisée is part of the chicory family along with radicchio and endive. That might give you a clue as to the taste. Because, despite its delicate-looking narrow lacy leaves that make it appear pretty on the plate, the dominant flavor on the palate is bitterness. It's exactly this bold bitter taste that makes frisée, which is sometimes known as curly endive, ideal for Lyonnaise salad. The flavor of the greens naturally balances the luxurious richness of the oozing yolk and the fatty, salty pork. It also has a crispy texture, which contrasts nicely with the soft perfectly poached egg and chewy bacon. And when dressed in a tangy mustard-spiked vinaigrette, the whole dish really comes together in perfect harmony.

If you can't get hold of frisée, a traditional alternative is dandelion greens. But you could substitute other more widely available leaves such as arugula, escarole, or radicchio. Just make sure to use something crisp with a strong flavor that can stand up to the rest of the ingredients.