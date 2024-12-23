The Traditional Glass You Need To Drink Mezcal The Right Way

Mezcal has quickly become one of the trendier spirits on the market. With its rich, chest-warming tingle, its smoky flavor, and its reputation for being less likely to give a head-splitting hangover the next morning (which is only somewhat true), it's easy to see why mezcal has become a favorite. And the next time you pour a glass of whichever of the three mezcal types you prefer, try drinking it the traditional way: out of a copita.

Copitas are small ceramic cups designed to maximize your enjoyment of a glass of mezcal. Its wide mouth is meant to keep your nose close to the liquor, which is a key part of amplifying the spirit's unique flavor, given the linked nature of smell and taste. It also makes an ideal shape for sipping your mezcal rather than shooting it, which is the proper etiquette for any mezcal of merit.

As you sit down with your copita full of mezcal, consider trying some other traditional accompaniments. Oaxaca cheese and edible grasshoppers known as chapulines are popular snacks served alongside your booze. And of course, no glass of mezcal is complete without an orange slice dipped in sal de gusano, aka worm salt. This spicy, earthy, and yes, wormy spice alongside the juice of the orange serves as a perfect palate cleanser between smoky sips.