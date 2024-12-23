The Traditional Glass You Need To Drink Mezcal The Right Way
Mezcal has quickly become one of the trendier spirits on the market. With its rich, chest-warming tingle, its smoky flavor, and its reputation for being less likely to give a head-splitting hangover the next morning (which is only somewhat true), it's easy to see why mezcal has become a favorite. And the next time you pour a glass of whichever of the three mezcal types you prefer, try drinking it the traditional way: out of a copita.
Copitas are small ceramic cups designed to maximize your enjoyment of a glass of mezcal. Its wide mouth is meant to keep your nose close to the liquor, which is a key part of amplifying the spirit's unique flavor, given the linked nature of smell and taste. It also makes an ideal shape for sipping your mezcal rather than shooting it, which is the proper etiquette for any mezcal of merit.
As you sit down with your copita full of mezcal, consider trying some other traditional accompaniments. Oaxaca cheese and edible grasshoppers known as chapulines are popular snacks served alongside your booze. And of course, no glass of mezcal is complete without an orange slice dipped in sal de gusano, aka worm salt. This spicy, earthy, and yes, wormy spice alongside the juice of the orange serves as a perfect palate cleanser between smoky sips.
History of the copita
While they have become mainstays at mezcal and tequila-centric bars and restaurants, copitas are actually based on much older practices. The clay is reminiscent of the oldest mezcal stills, which were also made from clay and imbued traditional mezcals with a hint of their taste. The shape and feel of the copita pays homage to the centuries-old serving glass called the jícara.
Jícaras are cups made from dried calabash fruits, a plant held sacred by many indigenous communities, including the Mayans, who refer to it in their creation myth Popol Voh. Like copitas, these glasses are typically short and wide-mouthed, and said to enhance the flavor of the beverage inside while also displaying its color. Jícaras also were used to drink cocao by the Mayans of Peten and are used as serving dishes at Mexican meals.
Copitas' exact origins are debated. Some claim that they are a Oaxacan tradition, though Ron Cooper, founder of Del Maguey mezcal, says he invented them in his search for a mezcal glass that didn't absorb the liquor, as jícaras do, but still paid homage to tradition. Wherever they came from, though, their effect to transform an ordinary glass of mezcal into a beautiful experience is undeniable.